Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’s First-Look Images Feature Return of Selena Gomez and David Henrie

Wizards of Waverly Place was a fantasy teen sitcom on the Disney Channel that starred Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin, lasting four seasons from 2007 to 2012. The show follows three teenage wizards, Alex, Justin and Max Russo as they navigate their lives as teenagers and as wizards-in-training in an apartment on Waverly Place in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City. Fast-forward to adulthood, and we now have the announcement of a sequel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

During this week’s Disney Upfront, Gomez announced that the Wizards of Waverly Place is continuing as Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. First-look images and logo were revealed, showing the return of Gomez and Henrie.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – Pilot. Photo Credit Disney/Eric McCandless.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place logo:

Gomez serves as an executive producer and a guest star in the show. She’ll be reprising her role as Alex Russo, with Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place stars Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, and she’ll be joined by the Russo family, played by Mimi Gianopulos (Giada Russo), Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo) and Max Matenko (Milo Russo).

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place with Selena Gomez and Henrie Photo and cast. Photo Credit Disney/Eric McCandless.

Newcomer Taylor Cora joins the regular series cast as Winter, Billie’s bubbly, quirky and oversharing best friend.

Series Synopsis: The series follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+ later this year.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, Gomez and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.