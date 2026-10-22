Chandler Riggs Talks Resident Evil 7, His Fan Film & Carl Grimes’ Legacy

Chandler Riggs, known for portraying Carl Grimes in AMC’s The Walking Dead, is comfortable with the horror genre. The actor decided to make his own Resident Evil fan film, which captures the beginning of Resident Evil 7, an entry that helped reenergize the video game franchise.

He wore many hats, including directing, writing, and portraying Ethan Winters, and he was able to bring in a crew that was passionate about the project. Instead of the first-person view, the short film is captured in third person, and Riggs was hoping that fans would be forgiving. Now that the fan project is out, it has received over 2.6 million views as of this writing, with many praising how it captured Resident Evil 7.

Riggs was worried about his fan film getting removed by Capcom to the point where he had his crew sign NDAs.

“And we had to keep it really on the down low, in general, that it was Resident Evil because I didn’t want to get a cease and desist from Capcom,” Riggs tells Nerd Reactor. “I’ve seen other fan projects get shut down and from other people, not from Capcom, not from Resident Evil, but just in general. So I was like, ‘Okay, let’s avoid anything.’ So I’m not even going to tell these people that it’s RE until I’m with them and can tell them. And if they’re down, then sign an NDA.”

The actor was a fan of Resident Evil since he first played Resident Evil 4, which featured the return of Leon S. Kennedy. Resident Evil 7 was the one that spoke to him the most.

“I really didn’t feel like I was like an RE fan until Resident Evil 7,” Riggs said. “And so that was kind of a big part of why I truly feel like it’s one of the best games, at least horror-wise. It reinvented the wheel, a Hail Mary of a game to just, like, ‘All right. Let’s change up the formula. Let’s try something new and try it out and hope that it works. And it definitely paid off for them.”

Riggs is known to many as Carl Grimes, who was in The Walking Dead show for 8 seasons. To this day, his death is still a sad moment for fans.

“You watched this kid grow up,” Riggs said. “I think it’s one thing to just have a character that you have just watched for a long period of time get killed off. It’s another thing to watch them grow and progress and go from being a kid to being a teenager to then almost being an adult and then that being it for them. It’s hard not to get attached to a character like that, even if you didn’t like him in the earlier seasons because of XYZ.”

You can check out the Resident Evil 7 fan film below: