Clayface Review – Holy Body Horror, Batman!

Clayface has been a part of Batman’s world since Basil Karlo showed up in Detective Comics #40 back in 1940. Matt Hagen took over in 1961, bringing the shapeshifting powers that define the character today. For many fans, though, the most unforgettable version is from Batman: The Animated Series, especially the two-part episode “Feat of Clay.” Building on that legacy, director James Watkins now brings Matt Hagen to theaters, blending the tragedy of that animated story with the disturbing visuals of a true body horror film.

Clayface tells the story of Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries), a charming actor whose career is taking off. Just as he’s about to make it big, one mistake ruins everything. After he’s left badly disfigured and desperate to get his life back, Matt tries an experimental treatment that changes him in surprising ways. From there, what starts as a chance to fix his old life slowly turns into a journey through obsession, madness, and revenge.

What makes Clayface interesting is that Matt doesn’t come across as your typical comic book villain. He’s likable enough that you actually want him to succeed, even when his actions get more violent. The people who ruin his life are so awful that it’s hard not to hope he gets his revenge. Because of that, the film strikes a fine balance, showing that the best villains aren’t always born evil. Sometimes, the world around them turns them into what they become.

Watkins does a great job with Matt’s transformation. Instead of quickly turning Matt into the monster fans know, the movie lets his desperation take over little by little. As Matt figures out how to use his powers, his changes from one form to another are smooth and often surprising. Watkins also has a good sense of when to show something scary and when to let the suspense build. Even before the most shocking scenes, the tension is enough to make you squirm.

Clayface delivers disturbing DC body horror, with Tom Rhys Harries bringing tragedy and terror to Batman’s shapeshifting villain.

Harries does a fantastic job as Matt, showing both charm and vulnerability as his character loses his humanity. His performance makes Matt’s turn to villainy hit harder because you’ve spent so much time hoping he’ll choose a different path. Naomi Ackie is just as strong as the doctor who gets caught up in Matt’s transformation. Together, their relationship gives the story an emotional center as things become more unsettling.

The movie’s visual effects and makeup are another standout. The body horror looks so real that every change to Matt’s appearance is hard to watch, but in a good way. These scenes still feel true to the comics. As a result, the horror adds to the tragedy at the heart of the story, giving this well-known villain a scary new side.

Not every villain in the film gets the same focus. David Dencik’s Marko Szabo is supposed to be scary, but we don’t see enough of his viciousness to understand why people are afraid of him. With more time on screen, Dencik could have made the character much more intimidating.

Overall, Clayface succeeds because it combines gritty horror with a strong comic book origin story. It proves that even well-known villains can still surprise us. The new origin story retains the spirit of “Feat of Clay,” and Watkins and Harries create a villain story that’s disturbing, emotional, and surprisingly easy to cheer for.

Rating: 4/5 atoms

Clayface hits theaters on October 23rd.