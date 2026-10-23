How Far Does Clayface Go? Director James Watkins on Practical Body Horror

Batman is known for facing villains with tragic backstories such as Mr. Freeze, Bane, Baby-Doll, and Killer Croc. This year, one of his notable rivals, Clayface, is getting his own solo live-action film, and his story is one of the most tragic.

Clayface is directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil) and stars Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, an actor rising to the top. His life turns upside down when the local Gotham mob boss leaves his face disfigured. Desperate to get his future back, he participates in an experience that will transform his body forever.

With Harries as Matt Hagen, the aim is to have audiences feel for his tragic story. The director knew Harries was the one during auditions.

“I thought, ‘Oh this guy’s got something,'” Watkins tells nerd Reactor during the film’s red carpet premiere. “I remember when we’re on set, it was great.”

The body horror film has plenty of gruesome scenes as we see Matt shocked by the experiment gone wrong. Even with these scenes, Watkins still has limits in place.

“There’s always a limit, but you want to kind of be just on the right side of it,” Watkins said.

The practical effects on Matt’s body and face help to instill a sense of uneasiness.

“I like to do things practically,” Watkins explained. “I like to see it for real on the actors’ faces. I like them to have something to respond to. So yeah, that was probably my starting point always.”

DC Studios’ Peter Safran and James Gunn and the team were really supportive of the director, which made his job easier.

“Peter and James and Matt Reeves, they’ve been fantastic,” Watkins said. “They’ve been really real allies, really supportive. Gave me a lot of freedom and support to just push the envelope.”

About Clayface

Synopsis: Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self… but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiraling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge.

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Chantal Nong Vo, Lars P. Winther, Rafi Crohn and Paul Ritchie executive producing.

Watkins’ creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris and costume designer Keith Madden. Music is by Volker Bertelmann.

Clayface releases in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning 21 October 2026.