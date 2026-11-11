Universal Fan Fest Nights 2027 Dates Announced

Universal Fan Fest Nights 2027 is officially returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for its third year, bringing another round of immersive pop culture experiences to the theme park on select nights from April 16 through May 16.

The dates were revealed in Universal Studios Hollywood’s 2027 event calendar. The park has yet to unveil next year’s lineup, but fans could look forward to an after-hours celebration dedicated to sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime.

Launched in 2025 by the creative minds behind Halloween Horror Nights, Fan Fest Nights offers a different nighttime adventure. Instead of facing monsters around every corner, guests enter worlds inspired by their favorite franchises through interactive experiences, character encounters, themed food, and exclusive merchandise.

The inaugural event featured Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Its sophomore outing in 2026 brought Scooby-Doo Meets the Universal Monsters: Mystery on the Backlot, sending guests into an interactive mystery on Universal’s iconic backlot. One Piece returned with a much bigger presence, expanding beyond its first-year character meet-and-greets with One Piece: Grand Pirate Show, a live stunt spectacular featuring the Straw Hat Crew.

That same year, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon stepped into the spotlight for the first time with The Miracle: Moon Palace Chapter Deluxe, a Japanese CG-animated presentation inside DreamWorks Theatre, as well as a special Sailor Moon character meet-and-greet.

What Universal has in store for 2027 remains a mystery. Universal made no further announcements as to which franchises will be at Fan Fest next year, but Universal will announce more updates closer to the event.

Universal Fan Fest Nights 2027 will take place on select nights from April 16 through May 16 at Universal Studios Hollywood.