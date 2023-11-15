Batman Gets a Christmas Special: Merry Little Batman Trailer

Batman is about to get his very own animated Christmas movie for 2023 with Merry Little Batman. Aimed at being a wholesome family film with plenty of action, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero just like his dad, the Caped Crusader.

Today, Prime Video has released the trailer for the film, and Batman gets called on by the Justice League to help save the day elsewhere. Meanwhile, Joker has plans to steal Christmas, and it’s up to Damian to save Gotham while the Dark Knight is away. Villains include Bane, Mr. Freeze, and Poison Ivy.

The animated film is directed by Mike Roth and written by Morgan Evans (Teen Titans Go!) and Jase Ricci (Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham) with music by Patrick Stump. Roth also serves as executive producer, alongside Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons).

It stars Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, James Cromwell and David Hornsby. Merry Little Batman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC

Synopsis: This Christmas, Damian Wayne wants to be a superhero like his dad—the one and only Batman. When Damian is left home alone while Batman takes on Gotham’s worst supervillains on Christmas Eve, he stumbles upon a villainous plot to steal Christmas and leaps at the chance to save the day.

Merry Little Batman debuts December 8, 2023, on Prime Video.