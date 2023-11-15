Trailer for Arthur the King: True Dog Story Starring Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu

In Arthur the King, Mark Wahlberg stars in a movie that’s based on the true story of a team of racers and a street dog as they compete in the Adventure Racing World Championship. Lionsgate has released the trailer for the film today, giving viewers a preview of the bond between man and canine.

About Arthur the King

Arthur the King releases in theaters on March 22, 2024.

The film is directed by Simon Cellan Jones and written by Michael Brandt. It’s based on the book Arthur: The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home by Mikael Lindnord. It’s produced by Tucker Tooley, Mark Canton, Courtney Solomon, Tessa Tooley, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson.

It stars Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Juliet Rylance, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ali Suliman, with Bear Grylls as Himself, and Paul Guilfoyle.

Synopsis: Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond is forged between pro adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a scrappy street dog companion dubbed Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, ARTHUR THE KING follows Light, desperate for one last chance to win, as he convinces a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ali Suliman) for the Adventure Racing World Championship in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to their outer limits of endurance in the race, Arthur redefines what victory, loyalty and friendship truly mean.

Lionsgate presents, in association with eOne, a Tucker Tooley Entertainment / Mark Canton / Municipal Pictures production.