Cowboy Bebop, Trigun Stampede, Yu Yu Hakusho Are Getting Collectible Game Cards

The world of collectible card games is growing and growing, and today, UVS Games has announced the first look at cards featuring popular anime and manga franchises such as Cowboy Bebop, Trigun Stampede, and Yu Yu Hakusho. They will be joining UniVersus Collectible Card Game, a fast-paced, character-driven, multi-IP compatible fighting card game where players can have their favorite characters from different franchises inside their decks.

Cowboy Bebop and Trigun Stampede will be part of the Challenger Series cards, with decks having unique mechanics. Both Challenger Series will have two pre-constructed tournament-ready decks featuring two-character cards, and a Collector’s Booster Pack of six foil cards with alternate artwork known as alt-cards.

The sneak peek reveals UniVersus CCG Challenger Series cards for Spike Spiegel and Vash the Stampede.

Yu Yu Hakusho Dark Tournament

Yu Yu Hakusho Dark Tournament booster box will be available on February 23, 2024, at your local game store and is now available to pre-order at participating locations. Each booster box will contain 24 packs with 12 cards per pack. Each pack contains 1 character card, 1 reprint from the original Yu Yu Hakusho set, and 10 extra cards of different rarities (6 commons, 3 uncommons, and 1 rare, ultra rare, or secret rare) per pack.

The participating game stores will be having a release event on February 23, 2024, for Yu Yu Hakusho Dark Tournament where you’ll get the chance to receive the victory-stamped promo card and playmat and be invited to the online Yu Yu Hakusho Wish Tournament event if you win.

You can check out the first-look video below.

Attack on Titan

UVS Games recently announced Attack on Titan for UniVersus CCG in 2024. The cards will feature artwork from the manga including fan-favorite characters from the franchise.