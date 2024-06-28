Back to the Future’s Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Thomas Wilson Heading to L.A. Comic Con 2024

Back to the Future fans are in for a treat because the cast of the Back to the Future films are headed to L.A. Comic Con, Los Angeles’ largest event for comics, gaming, sci-fi, anime and pop culture that’s held from October 4 to 6. That’s right, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson are back for a reunion.

It’s been almost 40 years since the first film, and the cast reunion is a rare moment for fans in the Los Angeles area to experience seeing the icons in person. It will be broadcast on the L.A. Comic Con main stage with the panel taking place on the second floor of the Los Angeles Convention Center that seats 1,000 people.

“The Back to the Future movies are pop culture classics that are as vibrant, funny and moving today as the day they premiered,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO/GM of Los Angeles Comic Con parent company CEI. “When the stars aligned to give us the chance to reunite this incredible cast, we jumped on the opportunity to bring to L.A. Comic Con guests that have entertained all of us for close to two generations. Every year, our job is to bring LA’s amazing fans a diverse lineup of headliners and experiences that will level up from previous years. This panel is a joy to announce, as Michael J. Fox is both an accomplished performer and an inspiring human, and we’re excited to celebrate one of his most iconic roles alongside his fellow legendary cast members.”

Other guests joining L.A. Comic Con include Ewan McGregor (Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Moulin Rouge!), Christina Ricci (The Addams Family, Casper), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad), Tara Strong (The Fairly OddParents, Teen Titans), Hayden Panettiere (Nashville, Heroes), and Gordon Cormier (Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Stand).

L.A. Comic Con will be held on October 4-6 with tickets available to purchase at https://www.comicconla.com/.