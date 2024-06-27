We’re Giving Away Tickets to Maestro of the Movie: The Music of John Williams & More

Film score lovers are in for a treat in July because the Los Angeles Philharmonic will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl for Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams & More. The concert will have music curated by John Williams with David Newman as the conductor.

Get ready to experience the magic of the movies like never before! We’re giving away tickets to “Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams and More” at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Join us for an unforgettable night under the stars, celebrating the legendary composer whose music has defined some of the most iconic films in history. From Star Wars to Harry Potter, let the symphony take you on a journey through the most beloved soundtracks!

More info about the giveaway is available via our Instagram post.

For more info on the “Maestro of the Movies: The Music of John Williams & More” concert, visit https://www.hollywoodbowl.com/events/performances/2929/2024-07-12/maestro-of-the-movies-the-music-of-john-williams-and-more.