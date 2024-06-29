Lori Alan Talks Returning to Reefer Madness, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Inside Out 2

Lori Alan is an accomplished actor with credits including SpongeBob SquarePants, Inside Out, Family Guy, and Toy Story 4. Metal Gear Solid fans know her as the voice of The Boss in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. In addition to film and TV, she is also a stage performer, and you can now see her for a limited time in the Reefer Madness stage musical revival in Los Angeles with producers including Kristen Bell and Alan Cumming.

I had the chance to chat with Lori about her experiences with Reefer Madness, Metal Gear Solid Delta, Snake Eater, MGSCON (the Metal Gear Fan convention), Inside Out 2‘s success, and navigating the entertainment industry while maintaining mental health.

You can see Lori’s performance as Mae in the LA production of Reefer Madness from June 27 to July 14. Tickets for Reefer Madness The Musical are available at Fever.com.

Lori Alan was Mae Coleman in the original Los Angeles production, and she is reprising her role in the revival musical. Christian Campbell portrayed Jimmy Harper in the original production as well as in the movie musical.

“My Jimmy Harper was Christian Campbell,” Alan tells Nerd Reactor. “And now he’s the head honcho producer along with Kevin and Dan and Kristen Bell. And they have worked so hard (it’s an extreme understatement) to build this theater from the ground up. It was the Whitley Theater and still is, but they have built it into something absolutely magnificent. They are such hard-working people.”

Lori Alan joins Anthony Norman (The Prom, Dear Evan Hansen) as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes (Big Shot, Sofia the First) as Mary Lane, and J. Elaine Marcos (Annie, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as Sally De Bain.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

As for Metal Gear, Lori talked a bit about her involvement in the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. With Metal Gear Delta: Snake Eater coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, she recorded some updated dialogue for the current console generation.

“There’s nothing new about the story,” Alan said. “Our voices are lifted and put in there. There’s just stuff for it to make sense in this current climate, if you will, of the actual device that you’ll be playing on. And there’ll be some behind-the-scenes things that will come out that are really incredibly cool.”