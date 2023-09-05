Angel of Light, a New Immersive Theatrical Show, Comes to LA for the Halloween Season

The Halloween season is upon us in Southern California with haunted attractions popping up this month including Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Knott’s Scary Farm, LA’s Haunted Hayride, and more. For those who want to elevate their experience, there’s Delusion: Nocturnes and Nightmares, an interactive haunted play where you get to become part of the story. If that’s not enough immersive haunted experiences for you, there’s more! ODEON, an immersive experience and technology company, is joining in on the spooky fun with Angel of Light when it debuts at the historic Los Angeles Theatre starting on September 15th. It will feature live performances, cutting-edge technology, and elaborate sets to wrap you inside this haunting world.

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.

ODEON, in collaboration with Fever, is transporting guests back in time to Old Hollywood in 1935 following the terrifying story of Rota Krisha featuring ancient curses, sonic secrets, and demonic possession. With The Los Angeles Theatre as the venue, you’ll get to go on a self-guided adventure, all leading up to a climactic live on-stage performance. The 60-minute experience combines live theater with technology including Dolby Atmos sound, projection mapping, shifting light and music, and power strobe lights.

You’ll be able to experience different types of sets including the underground catacombs, theater dressing rooms and a ballroom with creepy demonic characters. There’s also the LED Possession Cube room where you can see inside the mind of Rota. The finale with a live performance by Rota will be held in the main theater.

The show will be running from September 15 to October 31. Tickets begin at $59.50 per person at Fever. The experience is for ages 16+ unless accompanied by a parent. The show is not recommended for ages 13 and under.

Here’s the synopsis:

“The experience is set in the 1930s as guests are transported back to the Hollywood Golden Age and find themselves at the Los Angeles Theatre to see Rota K. Preston’s debut vocal performance. Unbeknownst to the audience, the ancient Angel of Light curse is revived that evening – and attendees will relive the chaotic and unsettling tale through the combination of live performances, elaborate sets, and ornate artistry.”

Angel Of Light Backstory

“In Angel of Light, the story unfolds in the early nineteenth century when a hexed girl, Rota Krisha, plagues a small rural village. The villagers turn to Father Nicolai, a priest known for his ‘spiritual sound healing,’ who discovers that specific structures elicit a binaural effect when singing or chanting is performed within them. Hoping to summon an angel to counter the evil presence, the villagers bring Rota into the ancient catacombs for a special ceremony. However, it takes a dark turn when Satan himself is unleashed, wreaking havoc among those present. The events unfold in a cataclysm of horror and chaos, but Rota Krisha manages to escape to America, where her life remains uneventful. That is until she marries a sound engineer in Los Angeles…”

Angel of Light acts as the prequel to the upcoming 2025 film, Hex, from Parma Pictures. The film will be part of an anthology and is written and created by Chris Anastas. Sound is an important part of the experience, and the story even features a sound engineer. Anastas partnered with Mark Binder, a sound designer and re-recording mixer who is the founder of IMN Creative, known for its work in Dolby Atmos immersive mix stages.

“From our original recordings of late 20s and 30’s music to the unique custom soundscape creation that spans over 30 rooms of audio, which includes notable Dolby Atmos experiences, audiences will delve into the chilling depths of horror and be immersed in a world that blurs the line between reality and nightmares,” Mark Binder, Angel of Light Co-Creator said in a statement.

“The second guests step through the threshold of the theater, they will be fully transported back in time to relive the chilling tale of the Angel of Light curse. Through a captivating fusion of technology and classic theater with live actor interactions, our goal is to create a truly innovative, unforgettable immersive horror experience,” said Chris Anastas, fellow Co-Creator of Angel of Light.

There will be a special limited VIP Experience starting Friday, October 13 through October 31. Food and beverages will be offered to guests.

Here are the details for the location, dates and more:

Where: Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

When: From September 15 through October 31st, with performances Wednesday – Sunday, 6 PM – 12 AM PT

Duration: 60 – 90 minutes

Tickets: Tickets start at $59.50 per person and can be purchased here.

Age: 16+ unless accompanied by a parent. Not recommended for children under 13

Featured image courtesy of ODEON.