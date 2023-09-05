Quantum Leap Season 2 First Look Photos Reveal Egypt Episode and New Series Regulars

Today, NBC has released the first-look photos for Quantum Leap Season 2 starring Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song, Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, Nanrisa Lee as JennChou, and Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams. The images tease things to come including Egypt and new series regulars including Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (One Piece, Yellowjackets).

Taylor is Hannah Carson, who’s described as “a complex young woman who may be more than she appears.” She’ll be first appearing in the third episode of the second season.

Quantum Leap Season 2. Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Hannah. Photo courtesy of NBC

Peter Gadiot will appear in episode 202 as Tom Westfall, “a US Army Officer, former special forces, now high up in Army Intelligence.”

Quantum Leap “Ben & Teller” Episode 202. Pictured: Peter Gadiot as Tom. Photo courtesy of NBC.

One interesting photo has Ben Song traveling to Egypt with the pyramids in the distance.

Quantum Leap’s Raymond Lee as Ben Song. Photo Credit: Casey Durkin/NBC

About Quantum Leap

The series takes place 30 years after the original series starring Scott Bakula as Physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, who started the Quantum Leap project that resulted in him being trapped in the past, leaping from one person to another.

In the first season of the new series, Beckett is still missing after 30 years. The Quantum Leap project has been restarted with a new team. Ben Song decides to follow in Beckett’s footsteps of leaping, and the team tries to figure out the mystery behind why Song is leaping while also trying to help him return to the present timeline. However, at the end of the first season, we find out that Song was able to time travel to the future. Furthermore, the season finale ended on a cliffhanger, making the viewers question whether Song had made it back safely. It’s safe to say he’ll still be trapped and doing more leaping.

Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres October 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC.