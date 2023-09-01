The Purge to Have Live Show at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights

It’s going to be a spooky experience this year at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights. The theme park will have haunted mazes from the world of The Last of Us, Exorcist, Chucky, and many more. For guests who want to check out live entertainment, the theme park has partnered with Blumhouse to offer two experiences. There’s The Purge: Dangerous Waters, which is taking over the WaterWorld venue just for the Halloween season. The other is Blumhouse: Behind the Screams featuring props and costumes from Blumhouse’s films.

Halloween Horror Nights will terrorize Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday, September 7th. Attendees can expect eight haunted houses, three original scare zones and the signature Terror Tram.

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Purge: Dangerous Waters will introduce open water to the film franchise. Here’s the synopsis for the live show set on the WaterWorld attraction.

Synopsis: “It’s a race against time when a politician and his entourage escape to an island to avoid The Purge. Sanctuary is fleeting when the island is quickly overrun by Purgers and the hunt is on. Located in the WaterWorld venue and featuring adrenaline-filled action sequences, stunts, spectacular lighting and laser effects, high fall fire burns and massive explosions, The Purge: Dangerous Waters celebrates an evening of anarchy without thought of punishment or fear of retribution.”

Blumhouse: Behind the Screams

Courtesy of Universal Studios Hollywood.

Blumhouse: Behind the Screams is a mixture of an exhibit and character encounters with displays of authentic film props and costumes and surprises.

Synospsis: “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams is an original concept that showcases a selection of Blumhouse horror films, including the highly anticipated films Five Nights at Freddy’s and The Exorcist: Believer, and fan-loving hits like M3GAN and The Black Phone. This unique experience breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to explore these films as they step through the silver screen for an up-close look at authentic film props, costume displays and terrifying character encounters.”

Here are the titles and description of the three scare zones:

“El Terror de las Momias” is a Latin-themed scare zone and an extension of the “Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” haunted house that takes guests on a desperate attempt to escape an ancient army of unearthed mummies.

Located on New York Street, the “Toyz” scare zone dares guests to play in the toy box of terror where a wicked toymaker used dark magic to bring his evil toys to life.

A welcome wagon of “Ghostz,” featuring a horde of blood-soaked, chainsaw-wielding ghosts, gather at the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights to rattle nerves.

The list of haunted houses also includes popular properties. Check them out and their description from Universal Studios below:

“The Last of Us” is based on Naughty Dog and Playstation’s award-winning post-pandemic video game.

“Stranger Things 4” transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of Netflix’s original series.

“The Exorcist: Believer” features a terrifying new chapter as Chris MacNeil fights a nefarious demonic force which has possessed two girls.

“Universal Monsters: Unmasked” expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

“Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count” features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the series and films.

“Evil Dead Rise” brings guests to a new twisted tale in the Evil Dead franchise, based on the 2023 box office hit.

“Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America” includes Latin American folklore’s most terrifying ghosts and creatures.

“Holidayz in Hell” takes visitors on a petrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

“Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz” puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s epic blockbusters.

For Halloween Horror Nights info and tickets, visit Universal Studios Hollywood’s website.