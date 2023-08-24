Immersive Horror Play, Delusion: Nocturnes & Nightmares, Descends in Los Angeles Fall 2023

Delusion is an LA-based interactive horror theater experience that transports guests into an immersive and intimate world where they feel like they’re the main characters of a horror film. If there ever was one Halloween event to attend, it’s this one thanks to the quality of the production, the interaction with the actors, and the creepy story. This fall of 2023, Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group and creator Jon Braver are back to bring Delusion: Nocturnes & Nightmares to haunt fans in the Southern California area.

The hour-long show will run from September 21 to November 19 on select nights and will return for the last time to the historic Phillips Mansion in Pomona. The building is the perfect backdrop for the horror theater experience with a late 1800s aesthetic that lends itself to an eerie atmosphere.

Delusion has been immersing fans since 2011, and with the new show, Braver is mixing all of the previous stories together for an anthology experience.

“With 8 seasons of this incredible journey we call Delusion, all things have led to this year’s story. Rather, let’s call it a compendium!” said Jon Braver, Creator of Delusion. “I gave it much thought and felt an anthology of Delusion stories, woven together like a terrifying tapestry, into an epic live experience would be something both Delusion fans (aka Delusionals) and newcomers alike will revel in. There is so much to love, and so much to fantastically fear this Fall!”

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming show: This year’s chilling narrative, “Nocturnes & Nightmares,” brings more to the Delusion saga than meets the eye. A mysterious figure, only identified as The Author, seemingly birthed every Delusion story from its inception—bringing words to life and ink to reality. But when is a gift not a gift? Now, with the elusive author missing and Delusion characters hell-bent on protecting their creator, audiences (Delusionals) will need to track down The Author and help finish their most important work yet.

There will be activities outside of the show including meeting doll Manny Manners and host Esther Phillips, shopping at the merchandise room, dining, drinking at the garden bar with themed drinks, and even venturing into the attic. And you may even summon the dead by learning a spell.

The VIP Experience has been upgraded, and this year guests will be able to interact with actors and the crew as they watch the performances happen during the showtimes. They’ll also get to wear ragged costumes and be part of the action themselves as they become the undead and scare other guests into the next scene.

Tickets for the show start at $89.99 on select nights. To get up to date on early ticket access, sign up at www.enterdelusion.com.