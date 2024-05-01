Airbnb Creates X-Mansion from X-Men ’97, Booking Starts in May

Airbnb has brought to life a few iconic homes including Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, the Home Alone house and Shrek’s Swamp. With the popularity of X-Men ’97, it brings the X-Mansion to life complete with a 2D aesthetic in New Castle, New York. That’s 4 bedrooms, 5 beds and 2.5 baths of X-Men treats.

Marvel teased an image of a ’90s phone where you can call 914-361-5397.

It turns out it’s Jubilee’s number. Here’s her voicemail:

“Hey, it’s Jubilee. I’m so stoked you got my number. Guess what? This May, we’re welcoming mutants like you to the X-Mansion, for real! Come hang out and see where the X-Men crash after fighting major baddies. Sounds rad, huh? So, keep your pagers on for the 411. Gotta jet, the world doesn’t save itself, you know?”

The X-Mansion will be part of the Icons category, which features immersive experiences from different icons across music, film, art, sports and more. In addition to the X-Mansion, 10 other Icons were revealed today, with new Icons announced every other week.

Courtesy of Marvel

Here’s what’s included in the X-Mansion experience:

A new student orientation video from Jubilee

The opportunity to concoct experiments in Beast’s lab

The chance to train like an X-Man in the Danger Room

A stop in the iconic War Room for team briefings and to try on Cerebro

Staying overnight in either host Jubilee’s bedroom straight out of the 90s, Wolverine’s room inspired by the series, Beast’s lab, or the new recruits dorm room.

The X-Mansion from #xmen97 is being brought to life by @Airbnb starting in June. pic.twitter.com/lqSD8apu3Q — Nerd Reactor (@NerdReactor) May 1, 2024

Separately, additional guests will be able to participate in a two-hour X-Men experience at the X-Mansion as a day trip.

You can now request to book the X-Mansion Icon via Airbnb, with stays starting in June.

About Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97

Marvel Animation’s “X-Men’97” revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

The all-new series features 10 episodes.

The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Supervising Producer Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi-Emmett Yonemura, and the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo. Featuring music by the Newton Brothers, Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97” is now streaming on Disney+.