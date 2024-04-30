Plus Ultra Unleashed: My Hero Academia Season 7 Set to Premiere This Week

The much-anticipated seventh season of the hit anime series My Hero Academia will unfold this Saturday, May 4th, at 2:30 AM PT. Episodes will debut weekly on Crunchyroll. As a teaser, an official trailer was released recently and offers a glimpse into the upcoming season.

Before the premiere, Crunchyroll released recap episodes called My Hero Academia: Memories. These recap episodes are an excellent refresher for returning fans and newcomers not keen on rewatching the first six seasons. The seventh season of “My Hero Academia” will feature 25 episodes—most likely split into two cours. If that’s the case, the first part will include 12 episodes, and the second will consist of 13. If broadcast consecutively, the season could conclude by October.

What to Expect in Season 7

As society teeters on the brink of collapse and faith in heroes wanes, the upcoming season sets the stage for an intense, all-out battle. The devastating effects of the previous confrontations have left the heroes defeated. As a result, paving the way for Shigaraki, All For One, and other villains to plot their takeover. In the looming shadow of this dire situation, Izuku Midoriya, alongside his U.A. High classmates and other heroes—including a notable new ally from America—must rally. Together, they combine their strength against the most formidable opponent the world has ever known. This season promises to test their limits and determine if they can restore peace and stability to their world.

Over the course of six seasons, My Hero Academia has spun a rich storyline of growth, adversity, and resilience. All leading up to this pivotal moment. Fans have been with Deku every step of the way, from his humble beginnings as a dreamer to his current status as a promising hero-in-training. Each season has raised the stakes, intertwining the characters’ personal dreams with the wider impact of their battles and the massive losses along the way.

As Season 7 looms, the excitement is palpable. Especially since this season is leading up to the inevitable final battle against Shigaraki and All for One. The anticipation is electric, making the upcoming premiere on Saturday a must-see event for long-time fans and newcomers.

My Hero Academia hits Crunchyroll on May 4th at 2:30 AM PT, with new episodes debuting weekly.