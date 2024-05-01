Xbox Games Showcase Coming This June 2024, with ‘Beloved Franchise’ Presentation to Follow

With news of E3 being permanently canceled last year, Summer Game Fest is definitely filling in the void, and this year, it is shaping up to be the next E3. Microsoft is joining in on the celebration with yesterday’s news of the Xbox Games Showcase taking place during the same weekend as Summer Game Fest.

Xbox Games Showcase 2024 will be held on Sunday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

Last year, it had a double feature with Starfield Direct, and fans can expect something similar this year with the Xbox presentation followed by a deep dive into the next installment of a “beloved franchise.” For now, the show will be called the Xbox Games Showcase followed by [redacted] Direct.

This marks the first Xbox Games Showcase to feature the many game studios under the Microsoft banner including Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios. Third-party titles will also be shown.

The live stream will be available at:

YouTube.com/Xbox

Twitch.tv/Xbox

Twitch.tv/XboxASL

Facebook.com/Xbox