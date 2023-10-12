What to Expect from Escape Halloween 2023

Escape Halloween is coming back to the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, CA, and it’s a weekend of fun for those who enjoy electronic dance music and Halloween. The 2-day event has a massive DJ lineup including Afrojack, Above & Beyond, Armin Van Buuren, Zedd, Rezz, and many more. And for the spooky season, expect to see performers dressed up in morbid but sexy attire and guests dressing up as monsters and superheroes. To really get into the spirit, check out Crazy Town, the heart of Escape Halloween.

Crazy Town is the center of Escape Halloween, and it’s filled with peculiar characters and creatures. Poison Ivy will be serving themed drinks, you can do some light grocery shopping at The Butcher, and watch the shows at the Fire Organ.

The Well is another location for food and beverages, the Fountain of Lost Souls is located in the center of the town, and at the top is an impaled heart that offers fresh blood to the fountain. If you enjoy silent disco, you can step into Danse Macabre, which has an old cemetery aesthetic where you can dance the night away with your silent disco headphones.

The main attractions are the stages for its artists including The Grimm, Feeding Grounds, Sanitarium, Sewer District, and Wicked Woods. In 2023, The Grimm and Sanitarium have been expanded, allowing more space for dancing.

Check out the full lineup for the 2-day event below.

If you want more out of Escape Halloween, check out the official afterparty at Wicked Woods that runs from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday’s lineup includes Slander Presents: Before Dawn, Charles D and Shmitty. Saturday’s lineup includes Malaa, Matroda, and Tobehonest.

The afterparty requires a separate ticket from the festival admission, which you can get here. The ticket must be on the same day as the festival admission.

Featured image credit: Escape Halloween 2022. Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events