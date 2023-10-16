A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Killer Animatronics from Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s is a popular horror video game franchise that features killer animatronics inside a children’s restaurant, definitely taking a page out of Chuck E. Cheese’s (except for the whole murder aspect). The live-action movie will be released later this month, and a new featurette has been released, giving viewers a taste of the different killer animatronics.

Five Nights at Freddy’s will be released in theaters and premiere on Peacock on October 27, 2023.

About Five Nights at Freddy’s

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

The film stars Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).

The animatronics in the film are created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is directed by Emma Tammi (The Wind, Blood Moon) and is written by Scott Cawthon, Emma Tammi and Seth Cuddeback.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. The film’s executive producers are Bea Sequeira, Russell Binder, Marc Mostman and Christopher H. Warner. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse production, in association with Striker Entertainment.

Featured image credit: Patti Perret/Universal Pictures