Virtual K-pop Artist APOKI’s ‘Hold On’ Marks Her 1st Original Japanese Song

APOKI is a rising virtual K-pop artist with original and cover songs. Her first single of 2023, “Mood V5,” was released in February 2023, and it has amassed over 2 million views on YouTube. Additionally, she has performed cover songs such as Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” Blackpink’s “Forever Young,” K/DA’s “The Baddest,” and more since 2019. This week, APOKI released her new song, “Hold On,” making it her sixth original song since 2022 and also her first original Japanese song. The official music video is colorful and has catchy beats and dance choreography.

Virtual idols are big in Japan like Hatsune Miku, who performed at live virtual concerts all around the world, and APOKI’s “Hold On” adds to the list of Japanese songs from virtual idols. Since the latter’s debut, the musician always wanted to work on a Japanese original song.

For the “Hold On” music video, APOKI partnered with Lotte’s Watermelonbar, a popular popsicle in Japan and South Korea. Candy Girls are also featured, characters created by Yoshitaka Amano, known for his art in the Final Fantasy series and Vampire Hunter D.

If you can’t get enough of APOKI, she’ll release her first album in Fall 2023 titled Space. You can pre-order and/or pre-save it at: https://lnk.to/apoki_1st_album