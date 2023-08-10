What We Know About Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

It’s a good week for Granblue Fantasy Versus, the fighting game series based on the mobile RPG Granblue Fantasy. This week, publisher Cygames released the announcement trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, the next installment in the series. Developed by Arc System Works (Guilty Gear, BlazBlue), it will feature more fighters, new game modes, and improved graphics for a more anime-like style. Cygames has another reason to celebrate since the original Granblue Fantasy Versus fighting game has now sold over one million units since its launch in 2020.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus Celebration

Developed by Arc System Works and published by Cygames, Granblue Fantasy: Versus was released for the PlayStation 4 in North America and PC via Steam globally by XSEED Games. It has reached 1 million units in physical and digital sales worldwide. To mark the occasion, the game and select DLC are now on sale up to 90% for a limited time on the PlayStation Store.

The Value Edition is available for 90% off, with the Character Pass 2 having a 70% off sale. The offer ends at 11:59 p.m., August 16, 2023.

What’s in Store for Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

With the announcement trailer, fans got a taste of things to come including the release date, the new three-part story, fun activities outside of the main fights, and a Fall Guys-like battle royale mode: Grand Bruise Legends!

Story Mode will return, and players will embark on a new three-part story. The titles for the first two parts have been revealed: “A Tale of Blue Skies” and “A Tale of Silver Linings,” with part three remaining a mystery. For new players, the story from the first game will be included so they won’t miss a thing.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will have 4 new characters: Anila, Siegfried, Nier and Grimnir. The roster total is 28 compared to the previous 24.

“So as far as characters and how we decide to put them in the game, one thing that is really important for us is that we include a lot of character variety within the gameplay,” Tetsuya Fukuhara, the general director of the Granblue Fantasy franchise, tells Nerd Reactor. “They are decided on a number of facets; for example, the character’s popularity and what kind of group they belong to. I guess the main point is that we have a good balance in the selection of characters. And as far as the character that I wish to add to the game… a lot. But unfortunately, that’s all I can say.”

Two highly requested features will be implemented including crossplay and rollback netcode for a smoother online fighting experience.

I’m currently playing Street Fighter 6, and I’ll admit that I can sometimes get salty in a match. This is why I’m looking forward to a feature in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising that will hopefully put me at ease when I lose in a fight. With the introduction of Partner, they’ll be by your side for encouragement, giving you praise and advice. For example, if you win a match, a partner can say, “Practice makes perfect, and I can tell you’ve really been practicing.” If you’ve made a comeback, they may say, “Haha! Way to turn the table on that one.”

Online Lobby

The online lobby for the game has been expanded. Instead of roaming around on an airship, players will get to explore an entire floating island. This is where you can party with friends to fight enemies or go head to head, and this is also where you can play Grand Bruise Legends! If you don’t have Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, you can still play the battle royale game for free as a standalone but with limited features.

There are fun activities including flying around in a hang glider to smaller floating islands, using a balloon as a punching bag, relaxing at a cafe, posing for photo ops, challenging players via game stations, kicking the ball in a soccer field, and playing inside the arcade room.

The new battle royale game mode, Grand Bruise Legends!, will include different types of minigames such as Skybound Sprint, Gold Brick Hoarder, Bomb Survival, and more.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is scheduled for release on November 30, 2023, with pre-orders now available. There will be three editions including a free edition. The digital-only title will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam. Check out the details below:

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising PlayStation Store Page

PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP5460-CUSA43522_00-GBVSRDX000000001

PlayStation 4 Deluxe Edition

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP5460-CUSA43522_00-GBVSRSTD00000001

PlayStation 5 Standard Edition

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP5460-PPSA16602_00-GBVSRSTD00000001

PlayStation 5 Deluxe Edition

https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP5460-PPSA16602_00-GBVSRDX000000001

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Standard Edition

MSRP: $49.99

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game

PlayStation Store Exclusive: Granblue Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack (included for a limited time)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Deluxe Edition

MSRP: $74.99

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game

In-game Bonuses: 4 Color Variants for the 28 Base Characters 3 Weapon Skins for the 28 Base Characters Deluxe Character Pass Part 1 6 DLC Characters and Premium Avatars 4 Color Variants for the 6 DLC Characters 3 Weapon Skins for the 6 DLC Characters Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Gran) Costume “Guider to the Eternal Edge” (Djeeta) Premium Avatar “Vikala (Yin)”

PlayStation Store Exclusive: Granblue Special Item Set: GBVSR Pack (included for a limited time)

PlayStation Store Preorder Exclusive: Up to 72 hours early access (begins November 27, 2023)

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising – Free Edition