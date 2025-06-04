URTV’s Passion Mansion: An Immersive Fictional Reality Show Where You Control the Drama

Imagine watching an episode of your favorite reality TV show, but instead of being a passive viewer, you are transported into that world and can manipulate the contestants’ destiny. Thanks to creator and director Brit Baltazar, you can do just that with URTV: Passion Mansion, an ambitious interactive theatre project where the audience are the lead characters of a fictional reality TV show. The queer-friendly show will be a fun experience like no other.

The show will debut during Hollywood Fringe in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6. Tickets are available on Hollywood Fringe’s URTV: Pasion Mansion page, and it opens on select nights until Saturday, June 28, 2025.

In UR TV: Passion Mansion, you are the protagonist in the story, and all the characters that you meet will be giving you different tasks in order to progress the story. However, these tasks involve making interactive choices, and they’re not necessarily yes or no choices. There are infinite possibilities where you can say anything, and the actor will take what you say and improvise something for you. This includes games and puzzles.

“So for this show, you’re playing a production assistant on set of a fictional reality TV show,” Baltazar tells Nerd Reactor. “You are given this job by the producers who are characters in the show. You have to play, or you have to manipulate the contestants in order to do your job, but then there are consequences because of that. For this show, we actually try to make it a lot more easy to consume at first in that we have a mix of proscenium scenes and non-proscenium. So you start out sitting in a like a live studio audience as if you’re about to watch a show, and then you’re told, ‘What are you doing?'”

Brit has something big cooking up for Passion Mansion next year, with ambitious plans for guests to participate inside an actual mansion on a 6-hour experience.

“I want it to be like at least the six hour event,” the creator said. “It might end up being like a whole thing. Six hours. Yeah, because you go to the mansion, there’s so much to do. In that world, you don’t have to rush so much. You can come with friends and you can be drinking, be by the pool and get to party more with the contestants. There are actually drinking games in the show. Okay, all right. We have a sponsor that I can’t talk about yet but it is related to drinking.”

You can check out the video interview to hear more details on what Baltazar is planning with the URTV universe and Passion Mansion.

Tickets are available at the Hollywood Fringe URTV: Passion Mansion Page.

About URTV: Passion Mansion

Synopsis: Passion Mansion is a bold new interactive play that’s set in a heightened version of our own world. It’s a parody universe (or is it?) that worships the screen, offering players as sacrifices for the machine, aka the Television. The show was born in the flashy grit of Los Angeles’ entertainment industry, and will receive a baptism by fire in the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Which is all to say, LA is the only place that can stage the spirit of Passion Mansion. It was while attending a speed dating event in this very city, that the idea came to the show’s creator Brit Baltazar. Such a gathering set against the backdrop of The Times We Live In eventually brought to mind the cultural phenomenon that is reality television -specifically dating competition shows. These shows serve as collective guilty pleasures, ones we indulge in the melodramas of to forget the horrors of our real world. But this inevitably calls into question the “reality” that is presented in reality TV. How real can you get when you’re helping people forget? And what is the cost of maintaining the illusion?

For Passion Mansion, the goal is to bring the audience into this reality. The choose-your-own-adventure format gives audience members, “production assistants”, a say in the typically engineered narrative of a reality television show. Eventually, by unlocking special plot points through their decisions, they can uncover the traumatic and unethical horrors that take place behind the scenes of this scene. In a world ruled by money, industry bigwigs commodify hot & horny people’s lives for entertainment in exchange for fame and success. It’s ultimately up to the audience to either support or retaliate against this toxic system.

Creator: Brit Baltazar

Lead Writer: Danny Hanna

Co-Directors: Brit Baltazar & Riley Cole

Narrative Team: Brit Baltazar, Carolyn Bradley, Ladonna Craelius, Danny Hanna, Chess MacElvaine, Tessa O’Bryan, Morgan Smalley, and Linnea Swanson

RUNTIME: 2 Hours

RECOMMENDED AGE: 18+

GENRE: Sex Comedy/Romance/Drama