Jujutsu Kaisen Voice Actor on Season 3 Hype and Being Featured in Megan Thee Stallion Song

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular anime series, and it’s the world’s most popular anime, according to Guinness World Records. Based on the manga of the same name, it follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins the Jujutsu Sorcerers after finding out he’s host to a Curse named Sukuna. Voicing the protagonist in the English version is Adam McArthur, whose credits include Kaiju No. 8, Far Cry 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, My Hero Academia and more.

One of the most popular lines from Jujutsu Kaisen is “I’m into girls like Jennifer Lawrence,” which Yuji said as an introduction. On social media, McArthur redubbed the line for fun to say, “I like girls like Megan Thee Stallion,” and it became viral. It was even featured in the rapper’s song, “Otaku Hot Girl.”

“Yuji’s on a Megan Thee Stallion track, and I’m like, ‘What are these people on about?'” McArthur tells Nerd Reactor when he first heard about the song’s release. “Like what are they talking about? And quickly found out that the audio from that TikTok was used on Megan Thee Stallion’s track, which is cool. They basically licensed the audio from that post. I didn’t even re-record it. I haven’t met Megan or anything yet. So they licensed the audio and yeah, now I’m on Megan’s album. Of course, of course I’m on a rap album.”

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was last aired in December 2023, and fans have been waiting for the next season, which will cover the Culling Game arc.

“It is pedal to the metal and it was an incredible season two,” the voice actor said. “Now we’re entering the arc called the Culling Game in season three of JJK. I don’t want to overhype it, but I think that the Culling Game could be even more hype than season two. And I know that’s saying a lot, but we’re going to kick the season off with a big fight right away. That’s sort of going to bring together all the pieces that we’ve seen from the season one and two, as well as JJK 0. We’re going to see some cool stuff in that first fight.”

The next season of Jujutsu Kaisen is still on the horizon, but Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie premiered in Japan on May 30, 2025. This movie will be released in North American theaters on July 26, 2025.

Kaiju No. 8

In Kaiju No. 8, McArthur voices Reno Ichikawa, who befriends Kafka Hibino, also known as Kaiju No. 8. The series features opening and ending theme songs that feature international artists like Yungblud and OneRepublic.

“Kaiju is the perfect example of how to do a lot of things right,” McArthur said. “Yeah, I think, obviously the intro and the outro were amazing. I’m not even totally talking about that, but having those artists do the intro and outro, Yungblud and OneRepublic, does bring in people who might not have checked out this anime, because they’re fans of those guys. And then those artists are posting on their socials. It’s a great way to merge the worlds and bring it all together, even if people are watching in Japanese.

“But another thing Kaiju No. 8 did really right was they released the English and the Japanese at the same exact time. They’re not making people wait two weeks to watch episodes in English after it’s already come out in Japanese. You really kind of cut the legs off of potential audience when you do that because of course fans don’t want to wait. They want to just watch whatever is available to them.”

Kaiji No. 8 will have its second season premiere in July 2025.