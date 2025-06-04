Disney+ Throwback Experience Recreates Boy Meets World, Freaky Friday & Hannah Montana in Immersive Pop-Up Location

Disney is bringing to life the world of Boy Meets World, Hannah Montana, Freaky Friday, and more at the Disney+ Throwback Experience in Los Angeles starting this month. The experience, disguised as a Melrose thrift store, recreates iconic locations and looks of the ’90s and 2000s as fans walk through different rooms, capturing their favorite Disney shows and films from the past.

Disney+ Throwback Experience will bring to life The Cheetah Girls’ recording studio, Hannah Montana’s closet, an all-denim boutique inspired by Boy Meets World, and the Pink Slip garage from Freaky Friday.

Immersive Rooms

Here are the details for the immersive rooms:

Cheetah Girls’ Studio (The Cheetah Girls): Rehearse in a faux fur-covered studio accented by cheetah prints, hot pink shag, and Dorinda and Chanel’s sleepover phone. Grab a mic for karaoke and belt out “Cinderella.” Know the words? Even better!

Topanga Denim Co. (Boy Meets World): This denim-patched boutique is stitched with Topanga’s journal, Feeny’s fence clipboard, and Cory-coded flannel. Match Boy Meets World-themed props to the right character.

Hannah Montana’s Closet (Hannah Montana): A pop star’s dream closet, packed with sequins, guitars, and secret identities.

Pink Slip Garage (Freaky Friday): Crash into a punked-out garage cluttered with Doc Martens, demo CDs, and guitar-case stickers.

Photo Ops!

Photos are encouraged throughout, but these spots are extra camera-ready!

Paolo’s Palace (The Princess Diaries): Glow up in a Princess Diaries glam room worthy of Paolo’s approval – complete with Mia’s tiara, wooden brush, and “Shut UP!” energy.

Luke’s Diner (Gilmore Girls): Ultimate pit stop for nostalgia lovers, coffee drinkers, and fast talkers alike.

Suite Life Bellhop (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody): Esteban’s Tipton turf – luggage cart ready and bellhop duties in full swing.

The Lanai Closet (Golden Girls): Sassy pastels, Sophia’s glasses, and framed zingers make this Miami nook cheesecake-ready.

“People Always Leave” Closet (One Tree Hill): Peyton’s sketchbook, the Naley bracelet, and Ravens gear set the mood for maximum teen angst.

Disney+ has partnered with the online thrift store ThredUp to supply and style 100 items for the pop-up experience. These items will have a QR code that links to a shopping page.

About Disney+ Throwback Experience

WHEN: Thursday, June 12 – Sunday, June 15 from 11 am – 7 pm

WHERE: Rock Etiquette | 7550 Melrose Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

TICKETS: The public can reserve entry via a ticketed time slot at https://www.showclix.com/tickets/disneyplusthrowbackexperience.

WHY: The experience is just one of many summer activations part of the first-ever Disney+ Throwback campaign. The campaign is a summer-long celebration of the ‘90s and 2000s titles that defined a generation.