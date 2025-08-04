Upload Season 4: Robbie Amell Teases Big Episodes for Final Season

Upload is premiering its fourth and final season this month on Prime Video. Robbie Amell (Code 8, The CW’s The Flash) is Nathan Brown, a computer programmer who died and is uploaded into a virtual world. In the upcoming season, the characters deal with the aftermath of the third season.

In the third season, we have two Nathans, and it was revealed at the end of the season that one of the Nathans was killed.

“A little sillier, a little more aloof,” Amell said about playing two versions of Nathan during a roundtable interview at SDCC. “It was really more than anything, like, ‘Okay, how can I separate these guys a little bit?’ And it was like, ‘Alright, the one who’s with Nora has been through a lot and is kind of in a pretty serious place. And the one who’s getting rebooted is just kind of like, happier, a little dumber.’

Amell does tease what’s in store for the final season.

“As far as the new season, without giving you any spoilers, it’s like, everybody gets their moment, which is so awesome,” he added. “And I mean, a lot of that is knowing that it was the final season, and Greg and Maxwell and the rest of the writers, really giving everybody their shot and giving them all their time. Even though we only have four episodes, they’re very big episodes. They are very fast. They’re kind of nonstop and we pack a ton into them and it’s like a two and a half hour movie to end the show.”

The fourth and final season of Upload premieres on August 25, 2025, on Prime Video.