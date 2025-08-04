A Chinese Ghost Story III (Fantasia International Film Festival 2025 Review)

First debuting in 1987, A Chinese Ghost Story redefined Hong Kong supernatural cinema. The film quickly became a cult favorite, spawning a sequel in 1990 and solidifying its place as a genre staple. These films were known for their stylish visuals, imaginative creature designs, and the tragic love story between a human and a ghost trapped by forces beyond her control. By the time A Chinese Ghost Story III arrived in 1991, audiences were ready for one final spin through its ghostly, genre-blending world — even if this third entry leaned more into retread than reinvention.

Set 100 years after the events of the original, A Chinese Ghost Story III is more of a spiritual remake than a direct sequel. It echoes the structure and key beats of the first film, but with new characters and fresh visual flair. Tony Leung stars as Fong, a young Buddhist monk who, alongside his master (Lau Shun), finds himself entangled in supernatural chaos after taking shelter at a haunted temple. There, he meets Lotus (Joey Wong), a beautiful ghost enslaved by a tree demon. Similar to the other films, they fall into a familiar but still enjoyable dance of forbidden love and spectral danger.

Joey Wong returns once again, though this time playing a different character from her iconic role in the earlier films. Even so, she brings the same haunting beauty and gentle sorrow that helped define the series. Tony Leung is also an engaging lead—less naïve than the original’s Leslie Cheung but more grounded and quietly heroic. Their chemistry isn’t as electric, but it carries the emotional throughline well enough.

Visually, the film remains a treat. Ching Siu-tung’s direction leans heavily on the same blend of stylized wirework, gothic set design, and fog-drenched atmospheres that gave the first two entries their dreamlike quality. The fantasy sequences are elaborate, and the creature effects, though dated by today’s standards, still have a charming practical flair. There’s a notable uptick in comedy, especially from Lau Shun’s slapstick performance, which sometimes disrupts the moodier tone.

Where A Chinese Ghost Story III stumbles is in how closely it mirrors the first film. While the execution is solid, there’s a sense of déjà vu that occasionally drains the tension. Unfortunately, the story also doesn’t take many risks. It’s content to echo what worked before rather than expand the mythology in meaningful ways. For newcomers, this might not be an issue, but longtime fans could find it a little too safe.

Overall, A Chinese Ghost Story III manages to deliver what it promises: fantasy, romance, swordplay, and ghosts, all wrapped in a stylish package. It’s a fitting send-off that plays the hits while giving just enough new energy to feel worthwhile. It may not capture the magic of the original, but it’s a respectful echo that brings the saga full circle.

Rating: 3.5/5 atoms