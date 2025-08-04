Stuntman (Fantasia International Film Festival 2025 Review)

For too long, stunt performers have gone underappreciated. They’re either celebrated in behind-the-scenes featurettes or in a montage playing during the end credits. But in recent years, films like The Fall Guy or Ride On began to honor those who risk it all for our cinematic thrills. Stuntman continues that celebration, delivering an energetic and emotionally grounded ode to the unsung heroes of Hong Kong action cinema.

At the heart of the film is Sam (Stephen Tung Wai), a legendary stunt coordinator whose glory days are behind him. Stubborn, passionate, and uncompromising, Sam is desperate to hold onto his ideals and his craft — even if it means alienating everyone around him. That includes his estranged daughter (Cecilia Choi), whose restrained performance helps anchor the film’s emotional core. Their fractured relationship adds depth to the story, as Sam’s attempts to reconnect clash with work life.

Terrance Lau brings youthful energy and earnestness to his role as a rising stuntman under Sam’s mentorship. He’s eager to learn but not afraid to challenge the old ways. Philip Ng plays a charismatic action star whose team represents the polished, safety-focused approach of modern stunt work. The tension between Sam’s old-school danger-is-art mentality and Ng’s professional pragmatism highlights one of the film’s central themes: the price of perfection in a world that often forgets the people behind the stunts.

The action scenes are undeniably the film’s high points. The Leung brothers, along with co-writers Anastasia Tsang and Oliver Yip, clearly revere classic Hong Kong action. The opening sequence feels like a direct love letter to Police Story. Better still, the film relies almost entirely on practical effects and physical performances. This provides each sequence a visceral, grounded quality that’s increasingly rare.

Yet for all its thrills, Stuntman isn’t afraid to look at the darker side of the industry. Sam’s relentless push for authenticity comes at the cost of others’ safety. Thankfully, Stuntman doesn’t shy away from showing the emotional and physical toll that his mindset takes on those around him. Stephen Tung Wai delivers a poignant, regret-laced performance. He perfectly captures a man caught between preserving his legacy and accepting his failures.

Where the film falters is in its melodrama, which often leans into predictable territory. Emotional beats are sometimes overstated, with scenes that feel more engineered for tears than earned through character growth. Similarly, the film touches on larger industry critiques — such as the reckless pursuit of spectacle at the expense of safety — but stops short of fully exploring them.

Overall, Stuntman is rousing, heartfelt, and reverent, with thrilling stunts and a cast that brings genuine energy and emotion to the screen. For fans of classic Hong Kong cinema or anyone who’s ever held their breath watching a stunt go wrong, this is a film that hits home — even if it takes a few dramatic detours to get there.

Rating: 4/5 atoms