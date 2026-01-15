Universal Fan Fest Nights 2026 Brings One Piece, Dungeons & Dragons, Scooby-Doo, and More to Universal Studios Hollywood

When we went to Universal Fan Fest Nights in 2025, it was one of the most amazing immersive experiences ever, especially if you’re a fan of Back to the Future. The park transformed its 1955 Courthouse Square set into a Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley experience. For fans of the film, it was one of the original filming locations that showcased the Hill Valley Courthouse with the iconic clock tower.

The experience had many photo-op areas, including taking pictures in front of a Back to the Future DeLorean. Actors portrayed Marty McFly, Doc, Biff, Lorraine, and many more as they interacted with guests and reenacted iconic moments from the film. (We got to show Biff the Almanac.) They even recreated the Enchantment Under the Sea with music from the film, including “The Power of Love.”

Fan Fest 2025 also brought in franchises like One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, and more.

This year, Universal Fan Fest Nights is back, and it will debut on Thursday, April 23! What can fans expect in 2026? Popular franchises include Scooby-Doo, Universal Monsters, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, One Piece, Dungeons & Dragons, and Super Mario Bros. More franchises will be announced soon.

The limited event takes place after-hours and will have all-new innovative experiences, including ones in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

Tickets for the second annual Universal Fan Fest are now on sale at the Universal Studios Hollywood site. The event runs from Thursday, April 23, on select nights, through Saturday, May 16. (12 nights only: April 23-25; May 1-3, 7-9, 14-16, 2026.)

Here are the details so far from Universal Studios Hollywood:

Scooby-Doo Meets The Universal Monsters

Mystery on the Backlot. This all-new, immersive walk-through adventure is designed to give guests the sensation of stepping into a live-action mystery with the Scooby-Doo gang and the Universal Monsters. Guests will travel to the destination via Studio Tour tram where they have a chance to walk along a movie studio backlot with Scooby-Doo himself and his pals Fred, Daphne, Velma and Shaggy. The exciting escapade will challenge them to solve a mystery involving the most legendary Universal Monsters in cinematic history, including Frankenstein, Dracula, Bride of Frankenstein and Wolf Man, as they navigate portions of Universal’s world-famous outdoor film sets, from the cobblestone streets of Little Europe to the iconic Court of Miracles, the original filming locations for historic Universal horror films Frankenstein (1931) and The Wolf Man (1941).

ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show

ONE PIECE returns to Universal Fan Fest Nights, but this time as a live show extravaganza at the WaterWorld show venue. Inspired by the success of the Universal Studios Japan production, ONE PIECE: Grand Pirate Show will invite guests to a whirlwind performance featuring a cast of ONE PIECE fan-favorite characters. With action, comedy and chaos taking center stage, guests will be transported to the very heart of the world of ONE PIECE – enveloped in friendship, freedom and mayhem.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

This new, unique, walk-through experience will take guests into the depths of the Forbidden Forest in search of a lost Hippogriff. With guidance from a Hogwarts Professor, they will encounter magical creatures and familiar beasts as they face a series of obstacles which will require the guests to summon their bravery and spell-casting skills to help a Hippogriff in need.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Colorful Yoshi Celebration. This year’s Universal Fan Fest Nights introduces a vibrant, multi-colored Yoshi celebration in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD. This all-new adventure will welcome guests to explore the land, where they will have a chance to meet new, colorful Yoshis who can be found throughout the Mushroom Kingdom.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep

This fan-favorite immersive experience returns due to popular demand, along with some enhancements. Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game™, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), this epic walk-through experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers—a heroic spy network—to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.

This engaging experience features the legendary beholder Xanathar, uniquely created by the masterful puppeteer, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. For over 40 years, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has been a world-renowned innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation.

Fan Fest 2026 will also have select theme park attractions open, including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Jurassic World—The Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, TRANSFORMERS: The Ride—3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and The Simpsons Ride.