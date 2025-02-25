Universal Fan Fest Nights 2025 – Everything You Need to Know!

Universal Studios Hollywood is inviting fans to embark on an adventure at Universal Studios’ Fan Fest Nights, immersive in-world experiences featuring Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Today, the theme park announced characters from Wicked will be appearing at the fan events including Elphaba and Glinda.

This will mark the West Coast theme park debut of Wicked’s Elphaba and Glinda. Due to Fan Fest Nights gaining popularity, more nights have been added with tickets selling out fast. Universal Fan Fest Nights begins on Friday, April 25, and will be available on select nights until Sunday, May 18, 2025. Here are the available dates: April 25-27; May 2-4, 9-11, and 15-18, 2025.

Elphaba and Glinda will be decked out in their film costumes, greeting guests at the existing Wicked-themed photo op. Located near the main entrance, guests will get to start the night off as they get to feel like they’re in the Land of Oz.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will allow guests to dress up as their favorite characters or in theme (subject to Cosplay Costume Guidelines). They can dance the night away at the block party and participate in interactive activations available all over the theme park including live entertainment and photo opportunities.

Guests will also have the chance to experience new activities at the popular themed lands including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World.

For Universal Fan Fest Nights tickets, visit the Universal Studios Hollywood site.

Here are the different activations available:

Star Trek: Red Alert

Synopsis: Inspired by the Star Trek universe that has entertained millions of fans, this daring walk-through experience will boldly take guests on an immersive adventure aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D on a mission to prevent an interstellar threat. Guests will find themselves transported to the year 2403, just as an otherworldly entity wreaks havoc on the ship. As the chaos ensues, guests will venture further into the Enterprise, navigating familiar Star Trek environments, from the ship’s engineering room to transporter pads, to the soul of the Starship Enterprise, the bridge—an original set piece featured in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard—in a desperate quest to stop the perceived danger and restore peace aboard the ship. Laden with special effects, audio-visual effects, multi-sensory activations and themed performers, this all-original experience will create an unforgettable, awe-inspiring moment that will elevate Star Trek fandom to new levels.

Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley

Synopsis: This nostalgic experience is based on the 1985 Back to the Future blockbuster movie and invites guests to time travel back to 1955 Hill Valley alongside the film’s iconic characters. Time travel begins the moment guests climb aboard the Studio Tour “Fan Tram” and venture towards Courthouse Square, the original filming location for this classic film located on Universal Studios’ world-famous backlot.

Brimming with authenticity, Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley will pay homage to this groundbreaking film by inserting guests into many familiar scenes with iconic props. From Hill Valley with the original Lyon Estate monuments to the Time Machine on display, guests will have the sensation of going back in time as they partake in the energetic recreation of the Enchantment Under the Sea dance and Hill Valley Festival plus experience a stunning recreation of the Clock Tower lightning strike, sending Marty back to the future multiple times each event night.

Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep

Synopsis: Inspired by the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D), this epic experience will welcome guests and fans to partake in a one-of-a-kind adventure and explore the fantastic world of D&D. Guests will join the Harpers—a heroic spy network—to foil a plot by the legendary beholder Xanathar and save the city of Waterdeep.

In creating this unique experience, Universal Studios Hollywood is collaborating with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create the legendary beholder Xanathar that will come to life within DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Secrets of Waterdeep. For over 40 years, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop has been a world-renowned innovator in puppetry, animatronics and digital animation.

One Piece: Grand Pirate Gathering

Synopsis: This unique experience is inspired by the long-running global hit anime series, One Piece, from creator Eiichiro Oda, that follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew, including Zoro, Nami, Usopp and Sanji, on their quest to find “One Piece,” the legendary treasure of the former King of the Pirates, Gol D. Roger. The Grand Pirate Gathering will transport guests into the series’ fictional world of pirates through an immersive and interactive experience, complete with iconic visuals and scenic environments that place fans at the heart of the action. Guests will also have time to enjoy uplifting meet and greet opportunities with different characters and as well as participate in themed interactive photo ops.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Hunger of the Cursed

Synopsis: This anime experience, inspired by a widely popular Japanese manga and its anime adaptation, follows high school student Yuji Itadori after he accidentally becomes the host of a powerful curse and joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. This epic adventure will be transformed into an exciting film-based experience, which first debuted at Universal Studios Japan.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Synopsis: Guests and fans will have a chance to further engage in the theme park’s immersive land with all-new magical creature interactions, including the opportunity to meet the Niffler, a Baby Dragon and grand Occamy. The centerpiece of the experience will feature the visually spectacular Hogwarts Always light projection show designed to take guests on a whimsical journey through a school year at Hogwarts. Weaving together unforgettable music and incredible moments of wizardry, Hogwarts Always will shine bright as it comes to life set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts Castle.

Super Nintendo World

Let’s Go, Yoshi—This exciting addition to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will mark the debut of beloved fan favorite Yoshi as a brand new meet-and-greet character within the land during Universal Fan Fest Nights. As part of Yoshi’s welcome to the land, guests will have a chance to interact with Yoshi as they engage in a scavenger hunt to locate all five colorful Yoshi eggs. After completing this original quest, guests will reap the benefit of a very special reward with the unique opportunity to meet a different colored Yoshi. Plus, guests will be treated to celebratory drone moments that will illuminate the night sky throughout the evening.

Wicked

This engaging meet and greet opportunity will feature the first-ever addition to Universal Studios Hollywood of the Elphaba and Glinda characters from Universal Pictures’ blockbuster movie.

Select Universal Studios Hollywood attractions will be available including Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Jurassic World – The Ride, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride and The Simpsons Ride.

