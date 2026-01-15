Owen Wilson on Being a Dog Person and Voicing Charlie the Wonderdog

Owen Wilson is no stranger to voicing animated characters. He was the voice of a car in Cars, a dog in Marmaduke, a turkey in Free Birds, and an albino river otter in Fantastic Mr. Fox. This week, audiences will get to hear his voice as Charlie the Wonderdog, a dog that gets superpowers and the ability to talk.

“I’m playing Charlie,” Wilson tells Nerd Reactor. “Why do we love dogs? Their loyalty and unconditional love. But also their sense of humor. So that’s what I was hoping to bring to it.”

As for the debate of cats vs. dogs, whose side is Wilson on?

“You know, I’m a dog person,” the actor said. “But I’m not anti-cat. Some dog people are, or vice versa, but there was a cat in college that started hanging around the apartment, and it ended up becoming my cat. It was great. I really enjoyed it.”

Charlie the Wonderdog goes up against the villainous cat named Puddy, who was voiced by Ruairi MacDonald.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve always been a cat person,” MacDonald said. “I think I’ve grown up with four cats in our household at all times. So getting the opportunity to play this crazy villainous cat against Owen Wilson as Charlie the [Wonderdog] has been incredible. I think it’s a really funny story. I think it’s very heartwarming. It’s action-packed, so I’m really looking forward to people watching it.”

About Charlie the Wonderdog

Synopsis: This heartfelt animated film follows Charlie the Wonderdog (Owen Wilson), a beloved family dog; after discovering his superpowers, he sets out to fulfill his destiny and protect the people he loves–only to learn that real heroism comes from courage, kindness, and believing in yourself.

The film is directed by Shea Wageman and written by Steve Ball, Wageman, and Raul Inglis. It releases in theaters on January 16, 2026.