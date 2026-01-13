Get a Luxe Glam Experience at Ryan Murphy’s The Beauty Fan Activation in LA This Weekend

This weekend in Los Angeles, get ready for the world of The Beauty as guests embark on a journey of beauty and transformation. The Atrium at Westfield Century City will host a fan activation for Ryan Murphy’s new sci-fi horror series, where guests get a luxe glam experience and an editorial shoot.

Ryan Murphy’s new series, The Beauty, debuts on FX on January 21 and stars Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, Ashton Kutcher, and Rebeca Hall. The sci-fi horror is based on the comic book of the same name by Jeremy Huan and Jason A. Hurley, featuring a sexually transmitted treatment that spreads quickly, giving the victims beauty at the cost of having deadly side effects.

Here are the details for the event below:

WHAT: When perfection comes at a cost, would you still take the shot? FX is launching a photo-driven fan activation that transforms guests through a luxe glam experience and editorial shoot – bringing FX’s “The Beauty” to fans and demonstrating how one shot can lead to a transformation ahead of the series premiere. In FX’s “The Beauty,” the promise of perfection is intoxicating. “The Beauty One Shot Studio” brings that premise into the real world by inviting fans to step inside a glamorous transformation fantasy where beauty is instant, seductive, and unforgettable while allowing participants to experience the same tension at the heart of the series. In addition to onsite complimentary touch-ups and editorial direction, fans will walk away with unique headshots that literally make them the faces of #TheBeautyFX campaign.

WHEN: Friday, Jan 16th – Saturday, Jan 17th | 11AM- 9PM PT

WHERE: The Atrium at Westfield Century City | 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

MORE: Reservations to attend “The Beauty One Shot Studio” are encouraged and available when arriving on-site. A first-come, first-served standby line will also be offered; entrance is not guaranteed. The experience is being created by FX in collaboration with NVE Experience Agency.

About FX’s The Beauty

Synopsis: In FX’s The Beauty, the world of high fashion turns dark when international supermodels begin dying in gruesome and mysterious ways. FBI Agents “Cooper Madsen” (Evan Peters) and “Jordan Bennett” (Rebecca Hall) are sent to Paris to uncover the truth. As they delve deeper into the case, they uncover a sexually transmitted virus that transforms ordinary people into visions of physical perfection, but with terrifying consequences. Their path leads them directly into the crosshairs of “The Corporation” (Ashton Kutcher), a shadowy tech billionaire who has secretly engineered a miracle drug dubbed “The Beauty,” who will do anything to protect his trillion-dollar empire—including unleashing his lethal enforcer, “The Assassin” (Anthony Ramos). As the epidemic spreads, “Jeremy” (Jeremy Pope), a desperate outsider, is caught in the chaos, searching for purpose as the agents race across Paris, Venice, Rome, and New York to stop a threat that could alter the future of humanity. The Beauty is a global thriller that asks: what would you sacrifice for perfection?

Guest stars include Amelia Gray Hamlin, Ari Graynor, Bella Hadid, Ben Platt, Billy Eichner, Isabella Rossellini, Jaquel Spivey, Jessica Alexander, Jon Jon Briones, John Carroll Lynch, Julie Halston, Lux Pascal, Meghan Trainor, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Peter Gallagher and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Created and written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson, FX’s The Beauty is executive produced by Murphy, Hodgson, Peters, Ramos, Pope, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Nissa Diederich, Michael Uppendahl, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Gitter, Peter Schwerin and Jeremy Haun. It is based on the comic book series written by Haun and Jason A. Hurley, who serves as a consultant. The Beauty is produced by 20th Television. “The Beauty” premieres Jan. 21 on FX. Stream on Hulu.