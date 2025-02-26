Limited Yu-Gi-Oh! Mondo Collection Revealed: Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon & More!

Mondo has teamed up with Studio Dice/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, and Konami for a special Yu-Gi-Oh! premium collection. The collection includes a soft vinyl figure and large-format screen prints based on the iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game artwork.

Mondo celebrated the occasion and held a special event for fans on February 21st at Funko Hollywood Store in Los Angeles. Fans were in for a treat for a night of reveals, giveaways, and special guests. The Special Trading Card Game screenprints are available for purchase, with guests receiving a Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Screenprinted Poster, an event exclusive available in-person only.

Check out the available figure and screen prints below:

Courtesy of Mondo, Studio Dice/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Konami

YU-GI-OH! – Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon Soft Vinyl Figure – Timed Edition

Concept Design by Brandon Gash & Hector Arce. Sculpt by Brandon Gash. Paint by Hector Arce. Packaging Design by Jordan Christianson. Estimated Shipping September 2025. $155

YU-GI-OH! Blue-Eyes White Dragon (Timed Edition) Screenprinted Poster

16” x 23.5”. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Ships to Select Countries. Estimated Shipping May 2025. $60

YU-GI-OH! Red-Eyes Black Dragon (Timed Edition) Screenprinted Poster

16” x 23.5”. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Ships to Select Countries. Estimated Shipping May 2025. $60

YU-GI-OH! Dark Magician (Timed Edition) Screenprinted Poster

16” x 23.5”. Printed by DL Screenprinting. Ships to Select Countries. Estimated Shipping May 2025. $60