The Fast & Furious 3D Ride Is Closing at Universal Studios Soon, with Roller Coaster Coming in 2026

The Fast & Furious series has grown from a street-racing film to a mega-blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and more. It has become Universal’s biggest franchise with the films’ combined gross of over $7 billion. At theme parks, fans got to experience the world of Fast & Furious in person thanks to Fast & Furious – Supercharged, a 3D ride available at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida. However, there is sad news. The ride will be closing next month.

On the plus side, for fans who want to experience an exhilarating ride, the Universal Studios parks are preparing for the new roller coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift. This will mark Universal Studios Hollywood’s first-ever, high-speed roller coaster, and it will be coming out in 2026.

You can check out the installation video of the upcoming roller coaster ride below:

There will be time for fans to experience the 3D ride one last time, with the closing date being March 10th. Cue “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.

What’s going to take the place of the Fast & Furious 3D ride? Universal Studios is planning a new studio tour attraction, which will be announced soon.