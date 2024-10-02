Tom Hardy Says ‘The Last Dance’ Is His Final Film as Venom but Rumors Claim He Will Be in Spider-Man 4

Reports came out earlier this year, that this would likely be the final Venom film for Tom Hardy. The actor recently commented on an Instagram post for the film confirming this would be his last outing as The Lethal Protector:



“Thank you for a great time – and 7 years. I’ve had the best experience @Sony working with Venom – this is me and the big guy’s last outing going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off – last in the trilogy and done ❤️ We have had such a great time. Thank you.”



Despite what Hardy said, the rumor going around is that he and Tom Holland will have to work together to take down Knull in Spider-Man 4.



It was just last month, that fans got their first glimpse at the god of symbiotes in a new trailer for The Last Dance.

Since then it has been confirmed that Knull will be the film’s main villain and there has been heavy speculation on who is playing the role. The rumors at the time pegged Walking Dead star Norman Reedus as The King in Black, but a recent report says that Knull is actually being played by Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis. Known movie scooper DanielRPK says that not only will Serkis play Knull in the final Venom film, but that Serkis has signed on for more than one movie.

Earlier this year, news came out that the piece of the symbiote Tom Hardy left behind in Spider-Man: No Way Home would play a major role in the next Spider-Man film. Since then, news has come out that Marvel wants Spider-Man to appear in more MCU movies and that he will have a larger role in the next phase. There is a chance that Marvel’s new deal with Sony allows Venom and Spider-Man to finally crossover.



Back in August, Tom Hardy was spotted in New York City doing reshoots for The Last Dance. Some hypothesize that the reshoots were for a post-credits scene where Eddie Brock goes to New York in the MCU looking for Peter Parker and that the reason the reshoots were so close to the film’s release was due to Marvel and Sony finally hashing out a new deal.



If that wasn’t enough, earlier today, another scoop reporter claimed that the current working title for the next Spider-Man movie is Spider-Man: The King in Black.



Of course, this is all just rumors and we won’t know for sure until Venom: The Last Dance is finally released in theaters on October 25th.

Featured image: Courtesy of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios.