Jack in the Box’s Monster Tacos and Mummy-Wrapped Tacos Are on the Menu for Halloween Season

National Taco Day lands on the first Tuesday in October, which makes it a very special Taco Tuesday. On October 1st, Jack in the Box held a spooky event in Los Angeles to celebrate the Halloween season with the return of the Monster Tacos and the new Mummy-Wrapped Tacos.

The Monster Taco is the bigger version of the classic Jack in the Box tacos with shredded lettuce, melted American cheese, and taco sauce. The Mummy-Wrapped Taco is a Monster taco wrapped inside a tortilla filed with bacon and cheddar cheese.

Courtesy of Jack in the Box

For a limited time only, you can get 2 Monster Tacos for $3. The Bacon Cheddar Mummy Wrapped Taco is available for $3. To sweeten the deal for National Taco Day Week, Jack Pack members can get two free Monster Tacos with a $1 purchase all week long, from 9/30 to 10/4.

Jack made a special appearance at the private Halloween event with many activities including hat customization, tattoos, an open bar, taste testing the Monster Tacos and Mummy-Wrapped Tacos, a video booth and more.