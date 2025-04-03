Get Ready to Run: The Running Man Unleashes First Look at CinemaCon

Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Shaun of the Dead) is returning The Running Man to the big screen. This time, it’s based on Stephen King’s original novel, written under his pseudonym, Richard Bachman.

The movie already has a strong cast lined up: Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell plays the lead role of Ben Richards, Josh Brolin plays the shadowy creator of the deadly game, Dan Killian, and Colman Domingo steps in as the charismatic host of the show, Bobby Thompson.

“We literally just finished shooting less than a week ago,” said Wright. Edgar Wright also talked about how the film will follow King’s novel more than the 1987 film. But suppose you’ve only seen the 1987 version starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. In that case, you might wonder what the original story is about.

Published in 1982, The Running Man takes place in a bleak 2025 where America is ruled by a corrupt government and society is glued to violent reality TV shows. The most infamous one is The Running Man, a nationwide manhunt in which contestants are given a head start and then hunted down by professional killers. If they survive 30 days, they win a massive cash prize.

Glen Powell’s character, Ben Richards, is an ordinary guy down on his luck. His daughter is gravely ill, and in desperation, he volunteers for the game to earn money for her treatment. But once he’s out in the world, it’s not just the Hunters he has to worry about—they encourage every citizen to hunt him in for a reward. It’s a brutal, nonstop chase filled with paranoia, desperation, and tension.

Unlike the action-packed, arena-style chaos of the Schwarzenegger film, the book is more of a gritty, grounded chase-across-America thriller. The CinemaCon footage shows Glen Powell’s Ben Richards on the run inside an apartment building, fending off attacks from pilots and dodging grenades thrown his way. Colman Domingo’s over-the-top character hypes up the chaos by looking into the camera and shouting, “The thrill of the hunt! Can you feel it?! This is America goddamit and we don’t put up with no bullshit.” As the action ramps up, Powell defiantly yells, “I’m still here, you shiteaters!”

“Probably what I get for asking Tom Cruise for advice on using a stunt double.” Powell said before the clip. “Now that I’ve gone through fire, I can say I’ve never worked harder on a movie in my life.”

The Running Man hits theaters on November 7th.