A Quiet Place: Day One – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook Review

When I reviewed A Quiet Place: Day One in June, I said, “[the film] is a compelling exploration of survival, humanity, and the enduring power of connection in a world silenced by fear.” Upon watching it again, my thoughts on the movie haven’t changed. The film seamlessly expands the universe while staying true to the heart of its predecessors. It offers new perspectives on the apocalyptic silence, enriching the lore without overwhelming the audience. The movie is a human story centered on the profound bond between Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) and Eric (Joseph Quinn). Their friendship acts as the emotional anchor, highlighting the essence of humanity even in a world stripped of joy.

The interactions between Samira and Eric are particularly moving, showcasing resilience and connection amidst the chaos. This relationship and Samira’s exchanges with other survivors create many heartfelt moments that underscore the film’s community and shared struggle themes. The emotional depth of these moments and the film’s themes make A Quiet Place: Day One a truly engaging experience. While the humanistic elements are its strongest point, the film doesn’t shy away from delivering the suspense and tension that fans expect. Even when some scares feel predictable, they are executed so well that they still manage to evoke genuine fear.

Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn deliver remarkable performances, relying on subtle expressions and body language due to the sparse dialogue. Nyong’o embodies strength and vulnerability, while Quinn provides a nuanced counterbalance. Thus, their on-screen chemistry is palpable, making their characters’ journeys more engaging.

Overall, A Quiet Place: Day One perfectly balances horror and human drama. Fans of the series and newcomers will find the film a compelling exploration of survival, connection, and humanity in a world silenced by fear.

Movie Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Video

A Quiet Place: Day One is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in an upscaled 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The Ultra HD release of A Quiet Place: Day One offers a visually striking experience, especially during daytime scenes where the contrast shines. On the other hand, darker scenes have a lower contrast, which makes the picture appear flat. The white levels are bright and crisp, appearing vividly throughout the film. Unfortunately, the black levels don’t quite reach a deep, inky black; instead, leaning toward a lighter shade.

Although the film’s color palette is generally muted, there are specific instances where colors, particularly red—such as blood—stand out and capture attention. Also, the clarity of detail is excellent, as the destruction of New York City is rendered in stunning detail. Even intricate elements, like the sweat on Lupita Nyong’o’s face during the church scene, are crystal clear.

Video Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Audio

A Quiet Place: Day One is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. Right in the first four minutes of the movie, when the film starts with the Paramount logo, A Quiet Place: Day One delivers a dynamic Atmos mix. The sound immediately syncs with the visuals, such as the Paramount logo, cars, and people walking past. At the same time, the mix expertly uses object placement to enhance tension, mainly when the death angels are on the hunt. Overhead effects, such as military helicopters and explosions, are prevalent throughout and immerse you from all angles.

The atmospheric effects are also notable, filling the silence with subtle, ambient sounds like fire burning. While music is used sparingly, Alexis Grapsas’ score envelops the soundstage when it does appear. Because of the nature of dialogue in this world, other noises accompany the spoken dialogue, or the characters must whisper. Thankfully, the dialogue can be heard, which was not the case when I saw the film in IMAX. The subwoofer gets plenty of action, too, delivering deep, wall-shaking bass frequently complementing the chaos.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

A Quiet Place: Day One has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD and HD Blu-ray discs:

Day Zero: Beginnings and Endings

In the City: Chaos in Chinatown

The Exodus: Against the Tide

The Long Walk: Monsters in Midtown

Pizza at the End of the World

Deleted and Extended Scenes The Back of the Bus – Extended Take Off Your Shoes – Extended Finding the Farm – Extended New Shoes – Deleted Poetry at Patsy’s – Deleted



Features Assessment

From “Day Zero” to “Pizza at the End of the World,” these series of featurettes follow the film’s production in movie chronological order. First, “Day One” is a fantastic behind-the-scenes featurette that looks at the project’s genesis to the main characters that inhabit this moment in time in the Quiet Place world. “In the City” is a featurette that focuses on New York City before and after the invasion. From the complicated modular sets to the cinematography to even the supporting characters in the movie, this mini-documentary quickly covers them all.

Next, “The Exodus” delves into the exodus of the survivors to the boats. This feature frequently showcases behind-the-scenes stuff like the compositing work done in this scene and the practical effects work. “The Long Walk” focuses on Nico and Schnitzel, the two cats that played Frodo. It also features a look into the CG work by ILM in the creation of the death angels. Finally, “Pizza at the End of the World” primarily looks at the relationship between Samira and Eric—specifically towards the film’s end. This feature also answers what happened with the aliens at the construction site. The deleted and extended scenes are great to watch simply because of how beautiful and poetic some of Pat Scola’s cinematography is.

To celebrate the home release of A Quiet Place: Day One, Paramount Home Media Distribution has released a special steelbook edition. This glossy steelbook showcases the film’s creative use of an audio soundwave transforming into the New York City skyline (seen above). Inside, you’ll find a similar design to the audio soundwave but with reversed colors (black on red). However, the downside of this beautiful steelbook is that its glossy exterior is a magnet for fingerprints.

Special Features Review: 3.5/5 atoms

Overall, A Quiet Place: Day One is a beautiful blend of human drama and tense horror, driven by stellar performances from Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. The video transfer is fantastic, and the Atmos mix is near reference quality. While the bonus features are informative, something is missing after watching everything.

Overall Review: 4.5/5 atoms

A Quiet Place: Day One hits stores on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on October 8th.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.