Toho Animation Reveals My Hero Academia: You’re Next Key Visual and North American Release Date

Today, Toho Animation held the My Hero Academia Special Event during Anime Expo 2024, which had the world premiere of the extended English subtitled clip from the upcoming My Hero Academia: You’re Next film. The anime movie will be released in Japan this summer and fans were able to see the Japanese voice actors on the stage including Daiki Yamashita (voice of Izuku Midoriya), Kenta Miyake (voice of All Might) and Mamoru Miyano and Nukumi Meru.

Toho Animation has revealed the English Key Visual for My Hero Academia: You’re Next and announced the release date for North American theaters. The film will be available in sub and dub versions on October 11, 2024, by Toho International.

The Key Visual shows off the large cast including All Might and Izuku.