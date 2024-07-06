Anime Expo 2024: CloverWorks Industry Panel Announcements

The content-packed CloverWorks Industry Panel took place on July 4th at the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom at Anime Expo 2024, with a room full of excited fans eager to learn about their new titles, The Elusive Samurai and Fureru, along with the hit show WIND BREAKER.

Akira Shimizu, President of CloverWorks, Inc., took center stage alongside the moderator and translator to introduce the first of the three major titles of 2024.

The Elusive Samurai – A New Historical Adventure TV Anime

Courtesy of Crunchyroll.

Originally written and illustrated by Yusei Matsui and still being featured in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, look forward to a historical adventure anime adaptation streaming on Crunchyroll on July 6, 2024.

“I’ll tell you right here, right now, it’s going to get famous, so you might as well start reading it now,” predicts Shimizu.

The gorgeous anime is character designed by Yasushi Nihiya, known for NiNoKuni, I Want to Eat Your Pancreas, and multiple Pokemon movies, and directed by Yuta Yamazaki

The Elusive Samurai is loosely based on a real historical figure, Hojo Tokiyuki, and Crunchyroll describes the story as:

“In the year 1333, the Kamakura shogunate government comes crumbling down. A trusted vassal, Ashikaga Takauji, betrays the shogunate and organizes a rebellion. Hojo Tokiyuki, the rightful heir, escapes the massacre with a Shinto priest named Suwa Yorisige and goes to Kamakura. On the run and fighting to stay alive, Tokiyuki sets in motion his plan to reclaim his birthright.”

Japanese voice actors that are part of the series who caught our eye:

Yuuichi Nakamura – known for Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Tsukasa Shishio in Dr. Stone, Hawks in My Hero Academia, Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail, and more.

Aoi Yūki – known for Maomao in The Apothecary Diaries, Lumine in Genshin Impact, Madoka Kaname in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Futaba Sakura in Persona 5, and more.

Kikunosuke Toya – known for Denji in Chainsaw Man, Akira in UniteUp!, Ashcroft in S-Rank Musume, Mikoto Yuzuki in Yuzuki-san Chi no Yonkyoudai, and more.

Katsuyuki Konishi – known for Kamina in Gurren Lagann, Keigo Asano and Shuhei Hisagi from Bleach, Tanktop Master in One Punch Man, Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and more.

View The Elusive Samurai trailer here and catch it streaming on Crunchyroll starting July 6.

Fureru – A New Coming-of-Age Film…with a Mysterious Creature

After announcing The Elusive Samurai segment, the panel welcomed a special guest from Aniplex to talk about the next new title.

“Sorry! Sorry for not being the Director; I’m only the Producer,” joked Hiroyuki Shimizu (also Chairman of CloverWorks) as he introduced himself and continued to list titles he’s worked on, like Her Blue Sky, Anohana the Movie: The Flower We Saw That Day, Demon Slayer – The Movie: Mugen Train, The Promised Neverland, and more.

Packed with fantasy and action, Fureru is an upcoming animated film scheduled for release in Japan in October 2024. North American release is currently unknown.

The synopsis is that Aki, Ryo, and Yuta are childhood friends from the same island who began living together in Takadonababa, Tokyo (a neighborhood in Shinjuku). The three are connected by the telepathic power of the mysterious, furry hedgehog-looking creature “Fureru.”

The artist collective “Super Peace Busters” developed Fureru (they previously made Anohana: The Flower We Say that Day, The Anthem of the Heart, and Her Blue Sky together.) The group is made up of three key people:

Director: Tatsuyuki Nagai is known for directing Honey and Clover II, Toradora!, Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, and more.

Screenplay: Mari Okada is known for writing Toradora!, Maquia: When the Promised Flower Blooms, Anohana, Gosick, and more.

Character designer: Masayoshi Tanaka is known for DARLING in the FRANXX, Suzume, Your Name (opening sequence), Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and more.

This trio, Nagai, Okada, and Tanaka, worked on this project for over 10 years!

You can view the Fureru trailer here:

We’re also looking forward to hearing the full version of the theme song “Monotone” by YOASOBI, the dynamic Japanese pop duo who’s already graced the anime openings of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Oshi no Ko, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch of Mercury, BEASTARS, and more.

Hiroyuki Shimizu ended the segment by emphasizing that viewers should bring many tissues when Fureru gets released in North America!

WIND BREAKER – A Binge-Worthy Hit Show with A Lot of Action

The last major segment of the panel focused on WIND BREAKER, and the audience met some staff from the hit show:

CloverWorks Executive Officer and WIND BREAKER’s main Producer: Yuuichi Fukushima, who was involved in DARLING in the FRANXX, Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, SPY X FAMILY, and more.

Animation Producer: Toshikazu Tsuji, known for PERSONA5 the Animation, Fairy Tail the Movie: Dragon Cry, and more.

Character Designer and Chief Animation Director: Taishi Kawakami is known for Akebi’s Sailor Uniform, Eve’s White Snow music video, Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity Grand Temple of Time: Solomon, and many more.

WIND BREAKER’s protagonist is an outcast named Haruka Sakura (voiced by Yuma Uchida, known for Megumi from JJK), whose only interest is to fight the strongest fighters. He transfers to Furin High School, a school of degenerates known for their strength, intending to fight his way to the top. He soon discovers that some students formed a group named Bofurin to protect the town, beating up whoever harms the citizens living there. But Sakura isn’t interested in becoming a hero; he just wants to be the best!

As you can tell from the synopsis, the anime has plenty of action scenes, and the staff brought exciting fighting footage from Sakura’s first brawl in Episode 1 that establishes his fighting style.

Our eyes were treated to the completed scene and the rough animated sketch sequence that required many cuts to animate but led to an incredibly fluid fight scene. Their Action Director, Kazuyuki Asaka, closely studied the manga to bring those action-packed hand-to-hand combat pages to life!

The panelists revealed that they enjoy bringing the “cool but kawaii” animated style to the series and are grateful for the immense support they’ve received thus far!

You can watch Season 1 of WIND BREAKER on Crunchyroll. Season 2 has been confirmed for 2025!

Surprise Original Animation Project Announced

Before the panel ended, Yuichi Fukushima revealed he was also the President of JOEN, a new company focused on producing art and animation with the combined forces of CloverWorks, WIT STUDIO, Shueisha, and Aniplex. Their first project will be an original anime movie tentatively called GROTESQUE, which will be released sometime next year.

The project will be directed by anime veteran Atsushi Nishigori, known for DARLING in the FRANXX, Kill La Kill, Spy x Family, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, and more.

A teaser trailer was revealed where audience members were the first in the world to see:

Anime Expo 2024 is held at the Los Angeles Convention, Thursday, July 4, 2024, through Sunday, July 7, 2024, and is the largest celebration of Japanese pop culture in North America! All badges have been sold; however, you can look forward to the Anime Expo Chibi, which will occur later this year in Ontario, California.