The Story of Netflix and WWE’s Partnership and Their Creative Freedom

A big change is happening for WWE when Monday Night Raw will switch from USA Network to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The programming will continue to air live on the streaming service for 52 weeks a year, and the debut will be held in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome. WWE stars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair and more will be appearing, along with Travis Scott and his theme song for Raw.

On December 3rd, Netflix and WWE held a media event to talk about their partnership and the future of WWE. Moderating the event was WWE commentator Michael Cole, and he was joined by WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, Netflix’s CCO Bela Bajaria, and Netflix’s Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series Brandon Riegg.

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Bela Bajaria on her history as a fan:

So, on a personal note, this is really a full-circle moment for me. So my family is Indian, I moved to Los Angeles and I was nine. And I might not look like your typical wrestling fan or maybe the way you imagine, but my lovely very sweet, mild-mannered grandfather, always dressed in a suit, loved it. And I remember sitting with him to watch Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage and his favorite, Andre the Giant. I also remember being in the hospital with him when he was dying and he asked me to turn on WWF so he could watch it. It was actually one of the last things that we did together.

Bajaria on wanting to work with WWE:

So Brandon and I have been talking about live programming and Netflix for many years now, because we also knew kind of, you know, early days just even in unscripted. There were a lot of different kinds of programming that live capabilities or that kind of conversation around the live event, right? We could just expand programming and as a company really started getting into, getting ready to do live and what would that look like? I had a conversation with [Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro] and it was really about this opportunity with WWE.

Paul Levesque on the openness of Netflix:

I think what’s really cool about it is the openness of the platform and it’s one of the things that I was, when we first met with you and your team, Bela, is the openness to ideas, thoughts and concepts. And it’s so outside-the-box thinking. What WWE brings to the table is this platform that can build massive IP with a huge following and the ability to be able to capitalize that on any direction we want to go in on a platform that is willing to go in any direction. To me, that’s an amazing opportunity for us to say, ‘Where do we want to go with this person? Where do we want to go with that person?’ Not just the stars outside of WWE that are there, but the celebrities had come in to to watch what we do. There’s so many opportunities. We’re just really talking about the stuff that currently exists, but I’m really excited about the stuff that doesn’t even exist yet that we can build together.

Nick Khan on planning more international territories for WWE:

Look, we started planting the seeds for that about a year and a half ago in doing, I would say, half of our Premium Live Events (PLEs) from international territory. So I mentioned some of them earlier you’re going to see more of that in 2025. You’re also going to see a run of Raws and Smackdowns from international locations which is not something that we’ve done frequently in the past… We can’t just be an American company piping out American content, hoping that people will show up and tune in. We have to be boots on the ground. We use the term – it’s a little silly – others use it as well, glocal, a global local company. So we need superstars to emerge from there. We need fans to fuel our presence there and we need them to tune in at our core. We’re promoters. That’s what we do.

According to Khan, the Intuit Dome show on January 6th has broken WWE’s United States arena ticket record, and it’s not even close to being sold out.

Levesque on Travis Scott’s collaboration and John Cena’s farewell tour:

I can tell you as the exec from within WWE at the corporate level, to the creative level, to the talent level, everybody is looking at January 6th as this epic moment. It is being looked at like a WrestleMania, and it’s why you’re going to see things. It is the beginning of the John Cena – I hate to say farewell tour, but you know, John is going to retire from in-ring competition. He’s going to be here with us for the entirety of ’25. It starts on January 6th on Netflix. It’s why you saw me on stage earlier when we were talking about celebrity involvement, but somebody on stage with Travis Scott. When Travis Scott heard the Netflix deal, he was ringing our phones every day on ‘How do I get in on this? And what can I do?’ And we’re going to be doing a lot of stuff upcoming with Travis Scott.

WWE’s Monday Night Raw will premiere on Netflix at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on January 6, 2025. Fans can purchase tickets for the premiere episode being held at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles via Ticketmaster.com.