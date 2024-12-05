Pop Mart Celebrates the Holidays with Jujutsu Kaisen, Winnie the Pooh, Coca Cola Figures and More

Pop Mart fans have been blessed with the constant new releases of figures, whether they are into anime, pop culture, video games or TV. The designer toy brand has unique figures thanks to its partnership with renowned artists who get to flex their creativity. Molly, Skullpanda and Labubu are staples for the brand, and it has licensed character figures including Mickey Mouse, Deadpool, Mandalorian’s Grogu, Luke Skywalker, Iron Man, Harry Potter, Naruto, and many more.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Pop Mart Jujutsu Kaisen Uniform Series Blind Boxes. Courtesy of Pop Mart

Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular Japanese manga and anime series that follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to rid of a curse named Ryomen Sukuna. In November, Pop Mart collaborated with the franchise to release blind box figures of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Goju and more in their iconic school uniforms.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Uniform Series Figures are available at Pop Mart. You can buy them individually at $16.99 per blind box or get the full collection for $203.88. There are 12 different characters available for the set.

Winnie the Pooh Gift Giving Series

Courtesy of Pop Mart.

With the holidays near, Pop Mart and Disney have collaborated for the Winnie the Pooh Gift Giving Series. Like the Jujutsu Kaisen blind boxes, each Winnie the Pooh box will be a mystery until you open them. With the collaboration, Winnie, Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore are dressed in festive attire on parade floats with gifts in hand. Each float has rotating wheels and can be connected to form a train. The figures are available online and in stores as of October 25 at $16.99 each and $152.91 for the full series. (The figures are sold out online at the time of this writing.)

The Monsters Coca-Cola Series Figures

Courtesy of Pop Mart.

The popular soda company, Coca-Cola, has teamed up with the toy brand for The Monsters Coca-Cola Series Figures. The Labubu is a cute and tiny monster and is part of The Monsters series, and with the new line, you can collect the character as they represent Coca-Cola during the breezy winter season. The figures were released in November online and in-store for $16.99 per blind box or $169.90 for the full set. (At the time of this writing, the figures have been sold out online.)

Other new products include the Molly Castle Miracle Box Series Figures, Skullpanda Tell Me What You Want series Figures, Mega Space Molly 400% Christmas 2024, and more.

Pop Mart Brings the Team Together

Pop Mart has been promoting its products all over including its many physical locations, events and conventions such as San Diego Comic-Con. This year’s SDCC had its booth packed with attendees as it showcased the latest products. The ones that caught my eye were the Beetlejuice figures.

On November 20th, Pop Mart held a media mixer in Los Angeles to bring influencers, media and the Pop Mart team together. Designers showcased their line including Kasing Lung, the creator of The Monsters, and Libby Frame, the creator of Peach Riot.

Pop Mart Media Mixer on November 20. Kasing Lung (right), creator of The Monsters. Credit: Presley Ann Photography

Libby Frame Peach Riot Pop Mart Media Mixer Los Angeles November 20 – Cr Presley Ann Photography

Pop Mart continues to bring creativity to its figures, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. You can check out its many stores across the nation, with 16 stores just in Southern California alone. I had the chance to check out the store in Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, and I felt like a kid in a candy store.