WWE’s Monday Night RAW on Netflix Will Remain TV-PG

After decades on USA Network, WWE Monday Night Raw is headed to a new home on January 6 on Netflix. On January 6, 2025, the new partnership between the wrestling promotion and streaming service will kick things off in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome.

During the Netflix + WWE Lunch and Learn event on December 3rd at Netflix HQ, the media was invited to see what Netflix and WWE would have in store for audiences with panelists including WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, Netflix’s CCO Bela Bajaria, and Netflix’s Vice President, Unscripted and Documentary Series Brandon Riegg. Moderating the event was WWE commentator Michael Cole. Together, they talked about the partnership and how Monday Night RAW on Netflix will remain TV-PG.

Netflix and WWE Lunch and Learn Event with Paul Triple H Levesque, Michael Cole, Brandon Riegg, Bela Bajaria, Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Photo courtesy of Netflix.

Paul Levesque on teaming up with Netflix:

We have to give them everything that they love and expect out of WWE. And then at the same point in time, how can we reinvent that and drive it to the next level, right? Let’s think outside the box, we don’t even have to break the rules like [Bela] said because there aren’t any. So what can we do differently? And that’s been also part of the wonderful part about working with the Netflix team. They don’t have rules, so they’re looking at ‘how can we get out there and do something that’s never been thought of before?’ And that’s how we’re doing it. How can we get out there and think of a way to do this that we’ve never thought of before? It’s also why we’re thinking and working with different people and getting their take on it. Travis Scott has a different take on the world, right? So I want to pick his brain. I think all of us figuring out how to do it in a way that takes us to that next level, but also continues to deliver the quality and what you’re expecting and the content. As long as our stories are staying where they need to be the rest of it is. You know, we can do whatever we want.

There’s been speculation on whether WWE on Netflix will cater to a more mature audience. However, the team at Netflix and WWE don’t want to alienate the existing fanbase.

“We also do love the multi-generational fan base, so we’re not trying to alienate anybody either,” said Bajaria.

“TV-PG is right where we want it,” added Riegg.

Levesque shares the same sentiment:

For sure. I mean that that is the part of it. I think it’s what you want and expect out of WWE. It’s not pushing anybody away of what they want. It’s a safe place for families, for kids, for everybody to be able to view the programming. That will not change, but you don’t have to change that to expand what you do to improve, what you do to change. We look at it every day as the first day. Once we finish the show, very much like you, you have the Jake Paul/Tyson fight and then it’s on to the next thing. You have to. For us, Sunday night when WrestleMania gets over, five minutes after it’s done, somebody hands me a stack of papers for Monday Night Raw the next night and says, ‘Did you enjoy your off season?’ That’s the next thing. So, it’s all of that. And Again, I can’t express how excited I am about this partnership and the ability to just sort of spread your wings, and let’s do some different stuff but just let’s get out there, and that the feedback will be immediate.

Catch WWE’s Monday Night RAW on Netflix on January 6, 2025.