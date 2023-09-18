The Simpsons Season 34 Headed to Disney+ in October

The Simpsons is still going strong after all these years. The 34th season premiered last year with the Halloween episode in October, exciting a lot of Death Note fans with the “Death Tome” segment from the Treehouse of Horror XXXIII episode. The 34th season will finally be headed to Disney+ this October, and the art for Season 34 on the streaming service has been released, focusing on the Death Note parody.

The key art features Lisa Simpson as a character inspired by Light Yagami, the villain in Death Note. She is seen next to Steve Johnson, the Shinigami who’s definitely inspired by Ryuk.

The Simpsons Season 34 streams on October 11 on Disney+.

The season contains 22 episodes and the “Homer’s Adventures Through the Windshield Glass” episode marks a milestone since it’s The Simpsons’ 750th episode. The season’s guest voice actors include Fred Armisen, Anna Faris, Will Forte, Simu Liu, Lizzo, Rob Lowe, Melissa McCarthy, Jade Novah, Aubrey Plaza, John Roberts, and more.

About The Simpsons

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, “The Simpsons” exploded into popular culture in 1989 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie are instantly identifiable television icons. In the premiere, Homer is desperate to prove he’s not dumb and sets out to solve the case of the tortoise missing from the zoo. Season 34 also features a double dose of “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, marking the first time in the show’s history there have been two “Treehouse”-branded episodes in a single Halloween.