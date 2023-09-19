Watch the Red Band Trailer for ‘Totally Killer,’ the Time Travel Slasher Comedy

Totally Killer is an upcoming slasher comedy starring Kiernan Shipka as Jamie Hughes, a teenager who accidentally gets sent back in time to the 1980s and tries to stop a killer from murdering her mother and friends. Prime Video has released the official red band trailer, giving viewers a taste of the comedy and ’80s vibe.

The slasher comedy marks the first genre film for Nahnatchka Khan, who directed Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe and was the showrunner for Fresh Off the Boat. Yes, she loves casting Randall Park in her projects.

Totally Killer will premiere globally on October 6 on Prime Video.

About Totally Killer

Synopsis: Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer“ returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. Seventeen-year-old Jamie (Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time-travels to 1987, the year of the original killings. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.

The film is directed by Nahnatchka Khan from a screenplay by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo and a story by David Matalon & Sasha Perl-Raver. It’s produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

It stars Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Olivia Holt (Cloak & Dagger), Charlie Gillespie (Julie and the Phantoms), Lochlyn Munro (White Chicks), Troy L. Johnson, Liana Liberato (Scream VI), Kelcey Mawema (Superman & Lois), Stephi Chin-Salvo (Supernatural), Anna Diaz (Riverdale), Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar (Cruel Summer), Nathaniel Appiah (American Gods) and Jonathan Potts (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) with Randall Park (WandaVision, Aquaman) and Julie Bowen (Happy Gilmore).