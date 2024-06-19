The Exorcism’s Adam Goldberg, Ryan Simpkins and Filmmakers on Making the Meta Horror Film (Interview)

The Exorcism is a 2024 supernatural horror film starring Russell Crowe as an actor who’s portraying a priest. Something dark lurks on the set of his latest film, and the actor and his estranged daughter are sucked into a nightmare.

Playing the role of the director on the set is Adam Goldberg, who has had experience as a director.

“But for some reason, I totally understood this guy, which I don’t know, maybe says something telling about me,” Goldberg tells Nerd Reactor. “But, you know, I mean, I’ve directed films. And so there is something about really wanting to sort of get into, really try to elicit the most honest performance you possibly can from your actors. And of course, in the case of this character, he obviously takes it way too far. You know, he’s sort of performing like an open heart surgery in a way.”

Ryan Simpkins portrays Russell Crowe’s daughter in the film, and the actor said that performing opposite Crowe has been “great.”

“I think we have a really natural chemistry,” Simpkins said. “We’re both Aries or both really, like strong-headed and really passionate. We both love movies, and we just wanted to make the best movie possible. But I think our chemistry really came to life. And we weren’t afraid to talk with each other and be honest with each other and figure out where these characters were coming from and get the best thing out of the scene. He works like a machine in a film. He’s a part of the machine that is filmmaking. And he’s really collaborative. And it was fun to be a part of that.”

With The Exorcism, the filmmakers wanted to do something different with the genre.

“So okay, well, we’re gonna do this and let’s do a meta movie,” director/co-writer Joshua John Miller said about the film. “Let’s deconstruct it. Let’s make it about trauma and other issues and make it more of a family drama with some scares, and just sort of weaken the genre in a way, you know, and show the behind the scenes. I mean, to me, that’s what interested us because I just think that, ‘Why even try to make an exorcism movie? You can’t!’ To me, there’s no point after The Exorcist. That’s how much I love the original, not because I’m being biased. I just love that movie deeply. As a filmmaker watching it, every time I’m spellbound after I finish watching.”

About The Exorcism

Synopsis: Anthony Miller (Crowe), a troubled actor, begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter (Simpkins) wonders if he is slipping back into his past addictions or if there is something more sinister at play.

The film is directed by Joshua John Miller and stars Russell Crowe, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg & David Hyde Pierce.