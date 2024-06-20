Donald Sutherland, Star of ‘The Hunger Games,’ Passed Away at Age of 88

Donald Sutherland, who starred in The Hunger Games, has passed away at the age of 88. He was fighting a long illness until he died in Miami on Thursday, June 13.

The Canadian actor has many film and TV credits including Moonfall, Ad Astra, Pride & Prejudice and Backdraft. He is the father of Kiefer Sutherland (Lost Boys, 24, The Three Musketeers, Dark City), who announced on social media his passing.

“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” the son said on Instagram. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland has received many awards including a Primetime Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics Choice Award.

The Hunger Games is a popular franchise, with a younger version of his character, Coriolanus Snow, featured in the prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and played by Tom Blyth.