Strange Darling Trailer Shows Off Giovanni Ribisi’s Cinematography

Magenta Light Studios has released the trailer for Strange Darling, a thriller starring Willa Fitzgerald (Reacher) about a one-night stand that leads to a murder spree. The producers of the film have worked on Barbarian and Late Night with the Devil.

Giovanni Ribisi is attached as the film’s director of cinematography and one of the producers, and his acting credits include Avatar, Saving Private Ryan, Ted, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, Gone in 60 Seconds, Gangster Squad, and many more.

About Strange Darling

Synopsis: In Strange Darling, nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.

Written and directed by JT Mollner (Outlaws & Angels), Strange Darling stars Willa Fitzgerald (The Goldfinch, Reacher), Kyle Gallner (Smile, Dinner in America), Ed Begley Jr. (Better Call Saul, A Mighty Wind), and Barbara Hershey (Black Swan, Insidious).

It’s also produced by Bill Block, Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, and Chris Ivan Cevic.

Strange Darling releases in theaters on Friday, August 23, 2024.