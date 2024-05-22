Ishana Night Shyamalan and Dakota Fanning Talk The Watchers in ‘Try Not to Die’ Featurette

This year is the Summer of Shyamalan with two films from M. Night Shyamalan and Ishana Night Shyamalan. The former is working on Trap starring Josh Hartnett and the latter is working on The Watchers starring Dakota Fanning. Today, Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new featurette for The Watchers titled, “Try Not to Die,” which showcases footage from the film and interviews with Ishana and Dakota.

The Watchers will be released in theaters on Friday, June 7, 2024, and internationally starting on 5 June 2024.

About The Watchers

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes “The Watchers,” written for the screen and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

You can’t see them, but they see everything.

“The Watchers” stars Dakota Fanning (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Ocean’s Eight”), Georgina Campbell (“Barbarian,” “Suspicion”), Oliver Finnegan (“Creeped Out,” “Outlander”) and Olwen Fouéré (“The Northman,” “The Tourist”). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind-the-camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (“Lamb,” “Hospitality”), production designer Ferdia Murphy (“Lola,” “Finding You”), editor Job ter Burg (“Benedetta,” “Elle”) and costume design by Frank Gallacher (“Sebastian,” “Aftersun”). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (“Till,” “The Nun”).