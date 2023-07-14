Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience Coming to Los Angeles and New York

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from our sponsored links.

Cowabunga, dudes and dudettes! If you’re in the Los Angeles and New York area, here’s your chance to experience the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience. Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movie are giving fans the chance to experience the immersive lair, which will begin on July 23, 2023, and will include a Sewer Shop for Turtles merchandise.

There are two types of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experience. One is the family-friendly version and the other is the Ooze After Dark version that is catered for the mature crowd. Both will have fans exploring our Heroes in a Half Shell’s underground home and see their lair come to life and also train with their favorite Turtles

Here’s the description for Ooze After Dark: Ooze After Dark is an enhanced version of the experience, targeted to more mature audiences. From 6 pm to 8 pm each night, the lights go down and the music turns up. Open to all ages, but please expect bright, strobing lights and loud noises.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Experiences will be held from Sunday, July 23rd to Tuesday, August 1st from 12 pm – 8 pm local time.

To RSVP to the event, visit www.tmntexperience.com.

Where:

New York: 415 West 14th Street NY, NY 10014

Los Angeles: 1247 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Once you are finished with the experience, you’ll get to visit the official “Sewer Shop” which includes an interactive product showcase featuring toys, apparel, accessories, entertainment, and home décor from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and TMNT.

These will also be available in the Amazon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles store. It includes Mutant Mayhem Leonardo Plush Toy with Action and 20+ Sounds from Mattel (available for preorder) and the Classic Cohort Collection action figures including Foot Soldier, Mutagen Man, Leatherhead, Wingnut, and Screwloose from Playmates. For apparel, there’s the Peace Love and Pizza t-shirt, an exclusive design from Amazon Essentials and Merch on Demand.

You can shop now at Amazon.com.

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Synopsis: After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.

The film is directed by Jeff Rowe with co-director Kyler Spears. The screenplay is by Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Jeff Rowe and Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit from the story by Brendan O’Brien and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg & Jeff Rowe, based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman.

It’s produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver and executive produced by Ramsay McBean and Josh Fagen.

The voice cast includes Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, and Maya Rudolph.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will be released in theaters on August 2, 2023.